Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A woman claiming her Instacart shopper scammed her, an AI-generated episode of Seinfeld that is going viral on Twitch, LGBTQ rights groups demanding the Senate finally confirm FCC nominee Gigi Sohn amid the latest smear campaign against her, and a “That One Sound” column.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column. Down below we’ve got a report about a viral video allegedly showing someone stealing $1,000 worth of Lego from Target.

⚡ Today’s top stories

While Instacart has allowed customers to get groceries delivered with ease, some users claim that drivers have stolen or altered their orders.

Since December, an episode of Seinfeld has been continuously streaming on Twitch, the dialogue allegedly created using ChatGPT.

🌐 INTERNET RIGHTS

LGBTQ rights groups demand Senate confirm Gigi Sohn as she faces new smear campaign

An LGBTQ rights group, alongside 22 organizations, called on leading Senate figures to reject recent attacks on FCC nominee Gigi Sohn and move forward with her confirmation.

🎵 THAT ONE SOUND

How a Miss Piggy parody of FKA twigs’ ‘Cellophane’ became a TikTok meme

TikTok often takes a sound and completely transforms it, and sometimes that happens because people misheard a lyric or misinterpreted the tone. This week’s sound is yet another example.

🤖 Better living through tech

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTok’s ‘perc dance’ trend mocks the opioid epidemic

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐦 People have been tweeting dozens of increasingly ridiculous dating rumors about Margot Robbie on Twitter. Here’s why its happening.

🛍️ A restaurant owner has had enough of Grubhub after realizing the company profits much more than his restaurant from delivery orders.

🍷 A QuikTrip customer went viral on TikTok when she showed off the new locked doors that required an ID check to get alcohol at the gas station.

💰 When it comes to food service tipping dilemmas, people online usually comes down on the side of paying up. In this case, however, not so much.

🥚 A TikToker says the cost of eggs at her local supermarkets quadrupled in a year and that she has the receipts to prove it.

☕ A Starbucks barista posted a video on TikTok saying that a recent string of nationwide cuts to hours for workers is out of the ordinary.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

👋 Before you go

A woman on TikTok went viral after exposing a Target customer leaving the store with $1,000 worth of Legos that he allegedly didn’t pay for.

The TikToker (@myerrrrrrrrrrr) posted a video zooming in on the customer’s back as he quickly pushes his shopping cart out of the store. She laughs as she runs closer to get a better viewer, saying to someone off-screen, “I told you, I told you, I told you.”

“When you catch a guy on video with 1K worth of Legos at Target,” the video’s on-screen text reads. As of Friday, the video received 2.5 million views on TikTok.

🎶 Now Playing: “Coolest fucking bitch in town” by Haley Blais 🎶