We’re kicking off the week with top stories about: A viral video claiming that bi-weekly checks at work are designed to trick workers, a customer calling out “ghost kitchens” on delivery apps, a woman claiming hotel workers tried to steal her Grubhub order, and tech experts asking the Supreme Court to rule that Section 230 applies to algorithmic recommendations.



After that we’ve got our “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

A worker went viral on TikTok after calling out bi-weekly pay periods, saying they’re designed to trick workers.

With the growth of delivery apps has come a concurrent rise in “ghost kitchens”— restaurants with no physical presence outside of food delivery.

A woman on TikTok says staff members at the hotel she is staying in tried to steal her Grubhub order.

Tech experts ask Supreme Court to rule that Section 230 protections apply to algorithmic recommendations

Experts asked the Court to rule that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act applies to recommended content.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Fake CNN headline on Damar Hamlin fools conspiracy theorists

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🥣 This Panera customer is going viral for calling out the chain for giving her “plain a** broth” for $7 instead of soup.

🌯 A former Chipotle worker is speaking out about the viral “nacho” hack.

🍴 In a viral video, a server revealed how they prefer customers leave the table when they are done with a meal.

👀 A McDonald’s worker recently revealed that the chain can supposedly make an item not publicized on its menu: churros.

🛎️ After she had already gone through the process of being hired as a front desk receptionist, a woman on TikTok says she was replaced by another candidate before she could even start.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

💵 A former Kohl’s worker says they were accused of “stealing” and fired after a customer gave them $30 in Kohl’s Cash.

In a viral TikTok video, a Spirit Airlines customer gets booted from a flight. As she’s exiting the aircraft, she wishes death upon the passengers, prompting ire from other TikTok users.

The clip of the woman being escorted out was recorded by user @yutaka021, another passenger on the plane, and it has racked up over 2.7 million views. The caption of the video says: “Karen: Boo you, b***h!”

