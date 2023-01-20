We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: Why TikTok is obsessed with a beauty queen’s unique scream, a Chipotle customer claiming they got an erroneous email from the company saying they won free food for life, a woman detailing how a delivery driver wouldn’t leave her home, and a look at why Bank of America customers had negative account balances all of a sudden.



After that, our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares with you her pick for meme of the week.



⚡ Today’s top stories

📱 SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok is obsessed with this French beauty queen’s unique scream

This bizarre moment from the 2018 Miss Universe pageant is suddenly all over TikTok.

🌯 FAIL

Customer receives faulty email announcing she won free Chipotle for a year

A Chipotle customer received an erroneous emailinforming her that she had won free Chipotle for life, but was later told the message was incorrectly sent to her.

A woman went viral for detailing how a Domino’s delivery driver left her “scared” because he refused to leave her home.

💸 YIKES

Why Bank of America users woke up to negative balances in their accounts

Users took to Twitter to voice their frustrations over money vanishing from their accounts.

📺 Still watching

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

The internet has not been kind to 2023’s movie posters

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌮 As prices continue to rise due to inflation, a viral video has captured a hilarious moment when a Taco Bell customer was shocked to see their drive-thru order appear to be over $866.

🛒 Yet another TikToker has taken to the platform to share their frustrations with Instacart after having issues with her order.

🍕 Sometimes, online orders don’t go according to plan. That’s what one DoorDash customer learned after placing a recent order for three pizzas from convenience store chain Casey’s.

🍎 An Applebee’s server went viral for returning the favor after calling out her co-worker who made a TikTok about her.

🍞 A customer determined that you don’t have to settle for what they call “hard brick bread” when ordering a sandwich at Publix, sharing a sandwich hack in a now-viral video.

🥤 In a clip that has garnered over 411,000 views, a TikToker demonstrates that the kids-sized milkshake at Denny’s is identical in size to the regular size by pouring the regular sized drink into the plastic kids cup.

📍 Parents use these top GPS trackers to help them keep a virtual eye on their kids, even when they’re far away. But should they?*

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What happens when your favorite TV show gets canceled?

