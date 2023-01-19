We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A renter claiming they accidentally have been paying their neighbor’s electric bill, a woman lamenting how her Airbnb gift card is unusable, a nightmare Uber experience, and Bored Ape Yacht Club saying in a court filing that it has no legal copyright to the apes.



After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.



⚡ Today’s top stories

A renter recently revealed he’s been unknowingly paying the wrong electric bill for three-and-a-half years, and leave it to TikTok to let him know he’s not the only one.

A woman claimed in a viral video that, after attempting to redeem an Airbnb gift card, she was told it was already redeemed and that no effort would be made to remedy the problem.

🚗 VIRAL

Woman says Uber driver took her back home after she asked for music to be turned down

A woman went viral after claiming that an Uber driver refused to take her to the airport after she asked him to turn his music down.

A court filing from the brand behind the popular NFT asserted that it possesses no legal copyright to the Apes.

🧬 Better living through science

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Junior GOP rep had a good reason to wipe her Twitter history

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 There’s yet another Chipotle hack circulating online: how to get two meals while ordering only one.

🏠 In this viral video, a landlord hosted an apartment viewing while the tenant she evicted was still inside.

🍴 A server says the restaurant she worked at fired her after a table she had lied about her.

🛒 A user on TikTok has gone viral after posting an altercation they had with a Walmart employee.

🗑️ In a viral video, a woman made a startling discovery while she was dumpster diving behind Pret A Manger and Lululemon.

💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

💼 A corporate worker complains about todays “work culture” after working a 9-to-5 job for six months in this viral video.

👋 Before you go

TikTok fast food trends are becoming far too powerful. After a cheesesteak quesadilla hack at Chipotle went viral in early January, TikTokers are now obsessed with a waffle sandwich order—so much so that Waffle House workers are sick of making it.

This waffle sandwich plays a starring role in numerous viral TikToks, and the recipe is pretty self-explanatory. It’s basically a bacon cheeseburger held together with waffles instead of a bun.

Some of the restaurant’s employees have already taken to TikTok to criticize the order, saying it’s far more expensive than similar items on the official menu.

Others are astonished by how popular the sandwich has become, as one TikToker and Waffle House employee explains in a viral video.

