Happy Friday the 13th! Our top stories for you today are about: Discourse about a 10% tip being automatically added by a robot that made someone a drink, a woman sharing the massive grocery haul she got because of an Instacart mistake, a look at whether or not we even need the Golden Globes any more, and Democrats accidentally making people think a nationwide ban on gas stoves was coming.

After that, our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares with you her pick for meme of the week.

Also, don’t forget to take our news quiz today! If you answer correctly, you might win a Daily Dot shirt!

⚡ Today’s top stories

A viral video showing how a 10% tip was added automatically to the bill from a robot making a drink caused quite a stir among viewers.

In a TikTok video garnering over 1.4 million views, a user did a grocery haul of an Instacart order that was mistakenly delivered to her.

The ceremony returned after a year away from being televised.

🔥 POLITICS

How Democrats accidentally convinced the internet they were going to ban gas stoves

The administration of President Joe Biden is denying viral claims this week that it is planning to issue a nationwide ban on gas stoves.

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

Please stop using ‘The Matrix’ as an excuse for bad behavior

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍽️ A restaurant customer is going viral for sharing how she was charged a 5% fee for “employee health.”

🌯 In one video with over 2.2 million views, a user online shared an interesting take on a Chipotle burrito that he calls “The Quad.”

💼 A worker on TikTok has gone viral after sharing her PTO hack: using bereavement time.

☕ A Starbucks employee claims their store descended into chaos when nearly the entire staff called out—allegedly leading the store’s manager to resign immediately afterward.

This app-based weight loss program prioritizes your mental health so you can live a healthier lifestyle.

🍩 A customer tried to expose the quality of QuickTrip donuts, but it backfired pretty quickly.

💵 This user is getting a lot of attention for filming themselves in an empty Bank of America location. His only option was to video chat with a person.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

📅 Meme of the Week

M3GAN is a box-office success and a continuous meme machine.