Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We’re almost at the end of the week, and our top stories today are about: How a joke has crowds of TikTokers convinced the Mona Lisa was stolen, a Walmart mistake resulting in a customer getting a wild amount of cheese, Meta saying it will restrict data on teen users that advertisers can see, and the creator of the massively viral Chipotle cheesesteak quesadilla hack sharing an alternative option.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column, and down below we’ve got a story about a “Karen.”

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

If someone stole the Mona Lisa, it would be headline news worldwide. However, this hasn’t stopped crowds of TikTokers from saying that the Mona Lisa was stolen this weekend, with no real evidence that it’s true.

A person online has gone viral after claiming that their order of .25 lb of cheese from Walmart somehow resulted in them receiving 30 lbs of cheese.

🖥️ TECH

Meta plans to restrict data of young people shown to advertisers

Starting in March, advertisers will only be able to see the age and location of teen users.

The creator who popularized the wildly viral Chipotle cheesesteak quesadilla hack revealed an alternative option for those who can’t use the hack.

🦾 Better living through tech

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

George Santos built his campaign on a house of lies

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍴 A Texas Roadhouse employee recorded a co-worker delivering food to an empty table after their customers supposedly walked out of the restaurant.

🌴 A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that her boss refused to allow her to take vacation time, despite it being part of her contract.

🏠 This property manager with six years of experience in the business is warning people online against creating fake pay stubs to get approved for a new apartment.

🗣️ A woman called out Walmart in viral TikTok for a specific item being sealed away behind anti-theft locks: mascaras.

🛏️ Ready to end your toxic relationship with Airbnb? Here are three alternatives that will treat you the way you deserve.*

🎧 An Amazon worker has found an ingenious way to get around a work policy against wearing AirPods.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: These students are ditching college to run an NFT business.

👀 An oddly specific claim making the rounds online is that an American fast food staple caused Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s hospitalization in Florida.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker recorded a “Karen” accusing him of stealing her Amazon package in an Atlanta apartment building, drawing nearly 12 million views on the platform.

In the original video a woman in a blue jacket is seen holding an opened Amazon package and is already screaming at the person behind the camera.

“I’m tempted to check your pockets. In fact, I’m calling the fucking police,” the woman screams at the camera.