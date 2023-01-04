We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Today’s top stories are about: How the latest “food hack” at Chipotle is making workers miserable, a person claiming they tried to order “air” on DoorDash, conspiracy theorists trying to exploit the collapse of an NFL player during a game on Sunday, and a worker’s viral warning about searching your name on a company’s Google Drive.



After that, our Senior Culture Reporter Audra has her “Now Streaming” column.



See you tomorrow!



— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

TikTok helped popularize a Chipotle “food hack.” But now, on the heels of a Daily Dot report that Chipotle won’t let customers request the hack, a creator is insinuating that the hack is making Chipotle employees miserable.

➤ READ MORE

A TikToker says that he tried to place a fake order through DoorDash to test what his driver would end up delivering.

➤ READ MORE

Some of the most notorious internet characters sought to exploit his collapse to spread unsubstantiated theories.

➤ READ MORE

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a warning for those who work in jobs with shared Google Drive accounts: be careful what you search for.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

Peacock’s ‘Paul T. Goldman’ experiments with a new true-crime format

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their “Now Streaming” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍪 A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that Crumbl Cookies requires employees to enter a code and “sign an NDA” before viewing the restaurant’s recipes.

🍔 A McDonald’s employee has gone viral for reportedly being rehired by the popular fast food restaurant after quitting three times.

🐦 Gretta Thunberg‘s tweet clapping back at Andrew Tate is rapidly becoming one of the most-liked tweets of all time.

💼 This user on TikTok has sparked a discussion after sharing how to “get everything you deserve” from a workplace before quitting.

🍕 A user on TikTok has gone viral after showing how much money they earn in tips as a driver for Domino’s.

🏀 Take a look back at the best ESPN documentaries 2022 had to offer. Here’s why you should watch them.*

🗣️ Morphe employees are taking to social media and calling out the retailer for giving them little to no notice that their retail locations are being closed down.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

☕ A Starbucks worker took to TikTok to address customers making fun of her appearance, asserting “the register is not sound proof” in an effort to inspire people to be better.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that a driver refused her ride after learning of her destination.

In a video with over 215,000 views, TikTok user Meredith (@meredith_hayden) claims that she had booked a trip from New Jersey to New York City, a relatively short journey given the proximity of the two states.

However, once she entered the vehicle, the driver informed her that she could not accept her order. According to Meredith, this same thing has happened to several of her friends.