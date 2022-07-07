Newsletter: How do you feel about this plastic wrap treehouse?

Sign up to receive Internet Insider, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox.

In Claire’s weekly “Dirty Delete” column, she examines Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ future aspirations.

MISINFORMATION: Why does the far-right keep pushing false claims that recent mass shooters were trans? Conservatives have ramped up attacks on transgender people, eager to villainize them. The Highland Park shooter, however, left a digital footprint that included his appearance at far-right rallies.

AI: Should we be worried about AI in healthcare? Companies like Virti are training workers to improve interactions with patients, but there are limitations.

MS. MARVEL: Episode 5 of the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel dropped yesterday, and our critic Michelle says it’s an emotional one in her recap. However, she says the penultimate episode is setting up a “typical kind of Marvel finale” for next week.

TRASH: A video of a woman using a lot of plastic wrap to create a treehouse in the woods is getting roasted online. Aside from the obvious fact that all kinds of hammocks and tents exist, people are appalled at the waste, since this is not the kind of project that seems reusable.

Ron DeSantis is a hard-right Republican who wants more

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is hungry for attention. DeSantis rode Trumpism and guest spots on Fox News from Congress to the Florida Governor’s Mansion. His former colleagues in Congress probably don’t miss him much, however. DeSantis has a reputation for keeping to himself and even turning on allies in his own party. Rumor has it that his predecessor can’t stand him, which is particularly remarkable as Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) isn’t exactly known as the most charming guy in the GOP.

Even if he wins a second term this year, Floridians might start missing DeSantis (or not) sooner rather than later. Many believe he’s gearing to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in the hopes of treating the rest of America to Sunshine State pleasures like being the least affordable place to live, ranking in the bottom for mental healthcare access, and having one of the highest incarceration rates in the country.

DeSantis is best known for policing speech by Big Tech companies and LGBTQ+ people, and making sure Floridians know as little as possible about racism and slavery. He’s got a notoriously cantankerous press secretary who earns her keep trolling his enemies on Twitter, getting duped by stories about homophobic dogs, and wondering whether we’re really, truly sure that those people wearing swastikas and shouting about Jews are Nazis. (We’re sure.)

His press secretary’s antics aren’t much of a surprise, as rage and hate are part of the DeSantis DNA. In 2018, he got popped for administering a Facebook page full of hateful, racist memes. Critics also say many of his policies are harmful to BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other marginalized groups. Naturally, hard-right Republicans and conspiracy theorists love him.

Online, you can find DeSantis on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and his campaign website. There’s also an unverified Parler account with that particular eau de cologne DeSantis. Although DeSantis couldn’t say enough nice things about “the Big Man himself” when he was in office and has even been accused of emulating Donald Trump’s body language, you won’t find DeSantis on the internet dumpster fire that is Truth Social.

He saves his missives about “HUGE sandwiches” and the “gold standard” of United States Supreme Court Justices, Clarence Thomas, for legitimate platforms, like Twitter.

Why it matters

DeSantis is a hard-right Republican likely positioning himself for a presidential run. Some Republicans pretend to be extremists to court the base, but DeSantis is the real deal.

He’s got such a taste for red meat, his mouth is practically dripping blood.

—Claire Goforth

