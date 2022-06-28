Sign up to receive Internet Insider, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of Internet Insider.

Our top stories today include numerous reports about the massive response online in the wake of the Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade, including a nurse who went viral after sharing the concerns she has for her patients.

Elsewhere online, we’ve got reports about Rudy Giuliani being mocked for his assault theatrics, and a video getting a lot of attention that shows their way to try and deter gas thieves.

Let’s get into the news.

— A.W.

‘A WORLD POST-ROE V. WADE‘: A labor and delivery nurse went viral on TikTok after sharing concerns for her patients seeking medical abortions given the reversal of the constitutional right to abortion late last week. In the viral video, the nurse says she’s “not ready to be a labor and delivery nurse in a world post Roe v. Wade.” Her video has been viewed more than 5 million times. You can read more about the massive response online in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal here and here.

VIRAL POLITICS: Over the weekend, a man was arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting Rudy Giuliani by striking him on the back. The former New York City mayor described the alleged assault as feeling like he’d been “shot.” But now, video of the incident has come out and people are accusing Giuliani of “lying” and mocking him for his assault theatrics. Check out more on the video here.

CULTURE: A writer for Marvel comics apologized for his tone-deaf depiction of the character Miles Morales in a recent “What If…?” comic series that was criticized for its racist undertones. The comic was quickly called out by Black Marvel fans. Our Culture Reporter Gavia goes more in depth in her full report here.

WHAT?: A viral video appears to show how some Americans have resorted to placing cameras on their vehicles in order to deter gas thieves, with the price of fuel surging across the country. One person posted footage of a Ring doorbell camera he placed next to his Jeep’s gas tank… and people had a lot of thoughts about it.

Chuck Schumer feels the heat during ‘Antitrust Summer’

Many of you will remember when I wrote about the “Antitrust Summer” campaign from digital rights groups to try and drum up support for a pair of bills that aim to reign in big tech’s monopoly power.

Well, now Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is feeling the Antitrust Summer heat.

Schumer will decide whether the bills, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO) and the Open App Markets Act, will be called to the Senate floor for a vote.

With that in mind, Fight for the Future decided to hire two mobile billboard trucks this weekend to drive around Schumer’s residences in Brooklyn, New York and Washington D.C. and play John Oliver’s recent Last Week Tonight segment about the antitrust bills on repeat.

“We know as soon as Chuck Schumer watches the John Oliver segment on antitrust, he’ll understand why these bills are so important and put them on the floor for a vote,” Evan Greer, the director of Fight for the Future, said in a statement.

She continued: “But clearly he hasn’t watched it yet, because he’s been dragging his feet and giving Big Tech’s army of lobbyists more and more time to try to sink the bills. So we’re putting it on the big screen right where he can’t miss it.”

In the segment, Oliver noted that Schumer hadn’t brought the bills up for a vote yet and pointed out that his daughter is a registered Amazon lobbyist.

Earlier this summer, a coalition of advocacy groups (including Fight for the Future) and tech firms held a “Antitrust Day” to drum up support for antitrust reform, and more recently have pushed their “Antitrust Summer” campaign that urges people online to sign a petition that tells members of Congress to support “antitrust legislation that will create fair rules for the road and protect our basic rights.”

But for that to happen, Schumer needs to call a vote.

“The John Oliver segment does such a good job explaining the harms of Big Tech self-dealing and monopoly abuses, once Senator Schumer watches it he’ll do the right thing, I’m sure of it,” Greer said. “And with strong bipartisan support, these bills will pass overwhelmingly as soon as Chuck moves them to the floor.”

— Andrew Wyrich

👀 TODAY ONLINE

Here are some key dispatches from across the ‘net.

A TikTok viewed more than 745,000 times broke down the “scam” that is job hunting these days.

In a now-viral video, a woman shared that she and her husband spent their date night working for DoorDash. The response from people online? “That’s not a date night. That’s a job. Call it what it is.”

A comedic video about waking up just one minute before the start of his job has exploded online, with user sharing their own work-from-home wake-up times.

A worker at Popeyes says she was fired for publicly stating that he salary was $9 per hour instead of $10 per hour.

Our team of reporters at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s weekly creator economy newsletter, were at VidCon. You can check out all their coverage here. If you want more stories like that, subscribe to the newsletter!

A fire investigator is going viral for warning against buying cheap extension cords from Walmart, saying that they can cause house fires.

What is the “art of war: corporate?” This TikToker is going viral for explaining it all.

In “Death on the Internet,” the Daily Dot explores how the digital self can live on in the internet’s memory—even after the actual self has abandoned it.

Thanks to pilot shortages and canceled flights, airports are pretty chaotic now. So it’s no surprise that airport workers are feeling tired and overworked—with one Southwest employee going viral on TikTok thanks to her hilariously impatient speech to customers.

Now Playing: 🎶“HYPERPOWER!” by Nine Inch Nails🎶