Fake: A Twitter account that was pretending to be the first lady of Ukraine and seeking cryptocurrency donations was live on the platform despite the fact that Olena Zolenska, the actual first lady, called it out as fake. The account, which began tweeting days after Russia invaded Ukraine, seemed to be seeking donations in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Tether. The account was eventually suspended by Twitter.

WTF: A Missouri state senator is facing massive criticism after a clip of her asking a nonbinary student about their genitals during a meeting about an anti-trans sports bill went viral. The state senator, Elaine Gannon, asks the 14-year-old student whether they would be getting gender affirmation surgery (calling it “the procedure”) and suggested that people in bathrooms would “realize” if people don’t have the same genitals, a notion that was thoroughly criticized online.

Digital Discrimination: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seeking public input on how it can curb digital discrimination and redlining. The agency wants to stop the practice where internet service providers provide higher-quality internet to higher-income areas while leaving low-income users with slow and unreliable access. Read more about the FCC’s call for comments here.

THIS WEEK ON THE INTERNET

I touched some grass

I wasn’t online much this week. And by online, I mean I wasn’t checking the feeds of every social app on my phone as much as I usually do.

I am blissfully unaware of the discourse of the week. Since last Friday, I’ve spent my days out of the house, covering the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin. I’ve been to panels, film screenings, music showcases, and interactive events. It’s led to some great stories.

Diving headfirst into this year’s SXSW was a hard adjustment after not attending any big conferences for the last two years. It also offered me a much-needed break from doomscrolling and falling into a TikTok rabbit hole.

I used my phone a lot at SXSW—mainly to coordinate meeting up with people or to look up my schedule. But the array of in-person activities distracted me from being on any social app for too long. It was nice, and I also feel extremely lucky. Not everyone had the luxury to attend SXSW this year.

I thought of the “touch some grass” meme, a popular reply to a post where someone is taking an online discussion far too seriously.

It’s an instruction that is meant to be taken both literally and figuratively: Log off, go outside, and maybe touch some grass. Being outside, away from your digital world, will offer you perspective on the thing you’re angry about.

This past week, I witnessed so many positive moments offline: Watching Nicolas Cage interact with some of his biggest fans. Seeing Perfume Genius perform a full set in a church. Daniel Radcliffe yelling, “I love you” back at people in the audience of his new film. And, most importantly, catching up with friends and colleagues.

This week, I touched some grass. Now I’m ready to return to my extremely online life.

—Tiffany Kelly

Everyone involved with the CGI Jeff Garlin needs to apologize for putting this cursed image in our minds.

