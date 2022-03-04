Newsletter: The ‘Star Wars’ hotel is a meme magnet

Hey readers! Andrew here. Welcome to the Friday edition of Internet Insider.

Given all of the hiccups Truth Social had when it launched last month, it shouldn't come as a shock that there's even more issues. We've got a fresh report out that unpacks how despite the app claiming it is all about "free speech," parody accounts are getting shut down quickly.

Meanwhile, our Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly unpacks all of the reactions, memes, and TikToks made about the 'Star Wars hotel' that just opened.

Not so ‘free’ after all: Truth Social, former President Trump’s recently launched social media app that purportedly was all about free speech, may not be as free as they’d like you to think. Mikael, our tech reporter, found that while the app ostensibly allows for parody accounts, users who signed up with a fake Walmart account thatmade a satirical post about partnering with Planned Parenthood for free abortions was temporarily banned.

It finally happened!: After many (many) delays, the Senate Commerce Committee voted along party lines on Thursday to report the nominations of Gigi Sohn for the FCC and Alvaro Bedoya for the FTC out of committee. Both of their nominations have major implications for telecom and tech agendas. Now they will both face a full vote in the Senate. Read more about Sohn’s vote here.

Weekend streaming: If you were thinking of watching The Dropout, a series on Hulu that premiered yesterday on Hulu about Elizabeth Holmes, you might want to check out our review of it before clicking play. Gavia, one of our culture reporters, says The Dropout is a “smidge too friendly” to Holmes, but is “a competent and entertaining dramatization.”

The ‘Star Wars hotel’ just opened—but it’s already being slammed

This week on Earth, the news was bleak. But in a galaxy far, far away… in Florida, travelers lined up for the opening of an immersive hotel that costs thousands of dollars for a 2-night stay.

Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened to the public on March 1, after previews last week. The hotel is being marketed as a “revolutionary” experience for Star Wars fans, as guests can interact with cast members and make choices in their own storyline. And because it takes place on a “ship,” there are no windows in this hotel—just views of a space screen.

That might sound like your idea of hell, but the Galactic Starcruiser is booked through May.

Online, the Galactic Starcruiser, which people are referring to as “Star Wars hotel,” is being mocked yet again (it faced backlash when it was announced last year) for its overall design.

“Absolutely screaming at how the new Star Wars hotel in Disney World just looks like the Big Brother Canada house,” wrote Twitter user ericaeff in response to its red-and-white lobby.

“Staying at the Star Wars hotel and they won’t let me just order a $20 grilled cheese from room service unless I say “cheeba griildo bonna fatoo” into the phone with a Jabba the Hutt voice,” wrote NeilNevins.

“The Star Wars hotel finally answers the question we’ve all been making ourselves: what would a cosplay show inside a Cheesecake Factory look like?” JoinTheSchwarz added.

On TikTok, visitors have uploaded videos that show the hotel features in detail. The #galacticstarcruiser hashtag has 42 million views.

Since Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, we’ve seen a new film series, new spin-off TV shows, lands in multiple amusement parks, and tons of new merch.

I’ll admit that I’ve enjoyed some of those offerings; I visited Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland last fall, and I enjoyed it immensely. I even went to the bar—Oga’s Cantina.

But my activities in the park were contained to 20-40-minute blocks. It was just the right amount of time for an immersive experience.

Two nights, though, is a whole different story. Wouldn’t it feel like staying too long at a party? I won’t find out, because I’m not about to drop five grand on an experience with cruise vibes.

—Tiffany Kelly

The woman, 77-year-old artist and activist Yelena Osipova, went viral across social media after footage showed her being take into custody by a large group of riot police.

A McDonald's customer allegedly pulled a gun on the restaurant's workers while collecting their drive-thru order, a viral video shows.

In Viral Labor, the Daily Dot explores the way workers are fighting for their rights and using the internet to advocate for themselves.

