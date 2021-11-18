Juggling multiple social media accounts is difficult. If you have a growing audience, it can get more and more challenging to schedule posts, stay on top of trends, be aware of how others are talking about you online, moderate comments, respond to messages, and analyze what’s working for you.

If you find yourself struggling to keep up, you might want to consider using a social media management platform. There are plenty of options available that will make your job as a creator a lot easier.

Here is our breakdown of three of the top social media management platforms and what services they offer to creators.

Sprout Social is a well-known social media management platform. Its inbox congregates everything you need to maintain your social media presence. It is particularly good for large, multi-creator teams because of its workflow and live-activity features.

Hootsuite has you covered for all things social. Its analytics and publishing tools are great. It gets a little pricey as you add on multiple users, though.

Agorapulse has the best free personal plan here for up to three social accounts. It has similar features to the other options here, with a good unified inbox.

All three cover the basics and have a good reputation, so testing some free trials is your best bet to figure out which you want to use.



