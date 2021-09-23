3 Instagram-worthy photo editing apps for creators

Instagram is one of the most visual social media platforms, and many creators use it to present their work with artistic flair. Creators can always use Instagram’s internal editing features to take their pictures up a notch, but having a third-party app to edit can give you more flexibility and customization.

To help take your Instagram photos to the next level, here are a few apps good for editing photos on iOS and Android operating systems.

These apps have a lot of similar features. They all allow you to export directly to social media, have the option to save custom presets, and include the basic editing capabilities like cropping, resizing, adjusting color as well as brightness, and so on.

VSCO is one of the best options because of its awesome filters, features, and popular hashtags. Adobe Lightroom is great for those who don’t mind spending a little extra cash for more advanced features and a great desktop app. And Snapseed is great for its free plan, filters, precise editing, and social media compatibility.



