A woman recording a podcast.

DC Studio/Shutterstock (Licensed)

3 top course-selling platforms for creators

Plenty of platforms exist that specifically cater to creators selling courses.

Grace Stanley 

Grace Stanley

Internet Culture

Published Jan 6, 2022   Updated Jan 5, 2022, 10:48 am CST

Creators have become increasingly aware of the monetization potential of selling classes, webinars, and coaching sessions to their followers. Many creators have gained an audience showcasing their talents and teaching others how to do what they do is a great way to build community as well as make some cash. 

Plenty of platforms exist that specifically cater to creators selling courses. These platforms often feature analytics, course editors, content scheduling, marketing tools, customer service, and more. To help you sort through the different platform options out there, we created a chart that outlines three of the most popular course-selling platforms. 

Chart by Cole Mitchell

Kajabi is a more expensive course-selling tool with extra features for email marketing, creating websites, and selling a variety of digital products. It’s probably best for creators with large platforms.

Podia is the mid-size option here, with an affordable plan that includes unlimited courses, students, and memberships. Alongside courses, users can also sell memberships, coaching sessions, webinars, and downloadables. 

Skillshare is our pick for new creators testing the waters. It’s free to use, although monetization is a bit tricky and unpredictable. Still, it’s a good place to get started and tap into an existing user base. 


How do you sell courses online? Reach out to [email protected] for a chance to get featured in an upcoming newsletter.

Sign up for our Passionfruit newsletter for tips, tricks, and tools from the web’s DIY superstars!
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 6, 2022, 6:00 am CST

Grace Stanley

Grace Stanley is a reporter covering tips and tricks for creators and influencers. She is also the social media manager for Nautilus Magazine and a University of Texas at Austin alum.

Grace Stanley