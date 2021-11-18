Anthony Gomes is turning thrift finds into elegant ‘Indo-Western’ outfits—and he’s challenging gender norms along the way

We’re reaching out to some popular creators to get their best tips and tricks for success and better understand the ups and downs of life as a trailblazer on the internet.

This week, we caught up with Anthony Gomes over email. Gomes is a South Asian American fashion, style, dance, and photography influencer known online for transforming thrift finds into elegant “Indo-Western” outfits. He often challenges gender norms with his looks by styling Sarees—a garment traditionally worn by South Asian women—into menswear. His deeply personal artistic style, influenced by his cultural heritage, has cultivated an audience of over 91,000 followers on Instagram and Pinterest.

The interview below has been condensed and edited.

What’s the first thing you do to start your day online?

Being a full-time content creator, I’ve learned that it’s all about discipline and how well I can stick to my daily planned agenda. The very first thing I do to start my day is to create an agenda and schedule for all things that I want to get done.

What do you wish you knew when you were first starting out as a creator?

I wish I knew how to use my camera and other equipment better!

When did you realize you’d broken through and become a successful creator?

When I felt a sense of community within my social media presence. Having such a supportive and growing audience, I realized that I’ve built something special. This special bond with my audience, seeing their love and support on each of my posts, makes me feel successful as a content creator.

If you hadn’t become a creator, what would you be doing right now?

I was a financial analyst working the usual 9 to 5 before taking a leap of faith and following my creative dreams of becoming a full-time creator.

What’s one thing you do to manage your relationship with your fans?

I found that constantly engaging with my fans’ messages and comments goes a long way in building that strong, authentic relationship.

What do you think of the idea of cancel culture?

I don’t like cancel culture. As humans we all make mistakes, it’s an integral part of how we grow and develop as good humans. Cancel culture does not promote growth, but rather spreads more hate.

How much of your true self do you show online?

Authenticity is key in building a genuine connection with your audience, I try to show my authentic self as much as possible through my daily posts and livestreams.

What’s one of the best interactions you’ve ever had with someone who follows you?

Getting a heartwarming message about how much I’ve inspired someone’s wedding outfit, and that I’ve played an integral part in making their special day even more special.

What is your most treasured tool?

My camera and my iPad, because they allow me to create content.

What holds you accountable?

The endless love and support from my audience. It pushes me to think outside the box and create daily. It holds me accountable and pushes me to elevate my work to its highest potential.

Thank you, Anthony, for speaking with us!

We’ll be featuring a new Q&A with a creator every week, so shoot an email to [email protected] for a chance to be included.