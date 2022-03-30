‘New fear unlocked’: Crab gets stuck in TikToker’s ear while snorkeling, viral video shows

A TikTok showing a woman having a crab pulled out of her ear has unlocked a new fear for many users on the platform, with some commenters saying that the video made them jump.

Posted by @wesdaisy earlier in the week, the video has garnered over 1.8 million views.

In the video, someone using a pair of angled forceps, or tweezers, probes the ear canal of a woman who has a small crustacean lodged inside it.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wesdaisy/video/7079559031291170094/

The TikToker said in the text overlay that she was snorkeling in San Juan, Puerto Rico, when the crab crawled into her ear.

Some commenters shared their own wild experiences with other small animals getting stuck in their ears.

“I had a gnat fly in my ear once and i gave myself whiplash trying to get it out,” one shared. “I cannot imagine this.”

“I had a roach in my ear when I was about 17,” another said. “It hurts so bad it’s nothing like it, everytime it moves u can hear like it’s in yo brain.”

Others shared the video was enough to deter them from snorkeling.

“Welp. That’ll do it! You don’t have to worry about me!” one said.

“New fear unlocked,” another top comment reads.

However, the incident wasn’t enough to stop the TikToker herself from water activities. The next day, she revealed in a comment that she went kayaking. She also urged viewers to wear ear plugs when they go diving in Puerto Rico.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @wesdaisy via TikTok comment.