Conservatives attack Megan Fox’s children for the way they dress

Megan Fox was photographed earlier this year walking around Los Angeles with the three sons she shares with Brian Austin Green, and Twitter transphobes had a field day when the photos were reshared online.

While leaving a grocery store, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, were seen in various states of dress. All had long hair, and while Noah opted for a pink, more feminine outfit, his younger brothers donned band tees, camo, and grey clothing.

A popular and controversial conservative Twitter account called @EndWokeness commented on the pictures, “Megan Fox has 3 sons that all dress like girls. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.”

The tweet swiftly brought bigots out of the woodwork. In the replies, Twitter users voiced their opinions, saying things like “my sons will be men” or replying with cringy memes.

As Megan’s parenting skills were called into question, Twitter user @QueenofTheKrew stood up for her, saying: “She talks about how they like to express themselves and how at this moment they like wearing dresses or pink or girly clothes. Jfc. Just shut up.”

Megan Fox herself has said that she allows her boys to experiment and play around with fashion. Noah’s feminine style is simply an extension of his self-expression.

In an interview with Glamour U.K. in April of 2022, Fox said that although she cannot “control the way other people react to my children,” she can do her best to make them feel loved and accepted in their home.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” Fox shared in the interview. “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that

doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.”

Noah has faced bullying in school and online because of his unique sense of style, and with Twitter users speculating about the gender identities of his younger brothers, some like @punishedmother have pleaded with people to stop speculating: “Please don’t transvestigate children.”

“Why do they care so much what kids are wearing,” another person replied.