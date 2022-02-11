coldstone employees tiktok about the everyone size

coldstone_crestview/TikTok

Viral Cold Stone Creamery TikTok shows how much employees hate making the ‘everybody’ size

It's supposedly a pain to make.

Moises Mendez II 

Moises Mendez II

Internet Culture

Published Feb 11, 2022   Updated Feb 11, 2022, 1:40 pm CST

TikTok creators who work at a Cold Stone Creamery let their viewers know just how much they hate the “everybody” size.

In a viral TikTok, two creators roleplay as a customer and an employee as Florence + the Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over” plays in the background. The “customer” asks for a birthday cake remix and when the employee asks what size they’d like, the customer says they would like the largest size, everybody, which is similar to a tub of ice cream.

The song reaches a climax as the lyrics: “Run fast for your mother and fast your father,” blare and the employee is seen jokingly running away.

@coldstone_crestview

When someone asks for an everybody’s #coldstone #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Golden Stables

The video currently has over 1 million views and over 220,000 likes. Former and current Coldstone employees empathized with the creators in the comments because of how much work it is to mix a large portion of ice cream.

One person was confused about the creator’s reaction and asked for someone to explain. Someone replied saying that it’s hard to scoop that much ice cream because, “the ice cream is either really fucking hard or doughy … Then [you] have to shove it evenly in the container.”

Another person shared their experience in the comments of having to make four of these. “I had to make FOUR of those by MYSELF and when the guy tried tipping me it hurt to put it in the jar knowing I’d get absolutely none since I was new,” the person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creators via TikTok comment but did not immediately receive a reply.

This week’s top technology stories

How a delay in Gigi Sohn’s FCC confirmations allowed Republicans to build a new case against her
While Patriot Front marched at an anti-abortion rally, the white nationalist group’s private chats leaked online
How Biden’s inauguration set the stage for the next chapter of QAnon conspiracies
Plot to overturn Arizona election for Trump included politicians, conspiracists, and conservative media
Why Lina Khan put the fear of god into big tech in 2021
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Feb 11, 2022, 1:35 pm CST

Moises Mendez II

Moises Mendez II is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. He is a freelance journalist based in New York City writing about everything from music to LGBTQ issues.

Moises Mendez II