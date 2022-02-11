Viral Cold Stone Creamery TikTok shows how much employees hate making the ‘everybody’ size

TikTok creators who work at a Cold Stone Creamery let their viewers know just how much they hate the “everybody” size.

In a viral TikTok, two creators roleplay as a customer and an employee as Florence + the Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over” plays in the background. The “customer” asks for a birthday cake remix and when the employee asks what size they’d like, the customer says they would like the largest size, everybody, which is similar to a tub of ice cream.

The song reaches a climax as the lyrics: “Run fast for your mother and fast your father,” blare and the employee is seen jokingly running away.

The video currently has over 1 million views and over 220,000 likes. Former and current Coldstone employees empathized with the creators in the comments because of how much work it is to mix a large portion of ice cream.

One person was confused about the creator’s reaction and asked for someone to explain. Someone replied saying that it’s hard to scoop that much ice cream because, “the ice cream is either really fucking hard or doughy … Then [you] have to shove it evenly in the container.”

Another person shared their experience in the comments of having to make four of these. “I had to make FOUR of those by MYSELF and when the guy tried tipping me it hurt to put it in the jar knowing I’d get absolutely none since I was new,” the person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creators via TikTok comment but did not immediately receive a reply.