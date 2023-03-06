‘Y’all played me’: Customer slams Chipotle after receiving fajita veggies outside of viral ‘Keithadilla’

A Chipotle customer recently slammed the chain on TikTok for supposedly messing up its newly-released “Keithadilla.”

In a short TikTok video, user Tamarya (@sneaknurse) shows viewers the order she received from the chain: a steak quesadilla, with sides of white rice, fajita vegetables, and sour cream. But Tamarya hoped the meal would look more similar to the one TikTok influencer Keith Lee made a viral sensation. As of Monday morning, her video had received over 404,000 views.

“I thought that the point of us waiting was for the veggie fajitas to be on the quesadilla. Y’all played me,” she says in the clip. “I’m highly upset.”

According to our previous reporting on the topic, the Keithadilla is supposed to come with steak, cheese, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and Chipotle-honey vinaigrette. Chipotle made the menu item public in March after previously not letting customers order both meat and vegetables in their quesadillas.

Indeed, it appeared to a number of customers that Tamarya’s specific Chipotle location messed up her order given how different it looked from both Keith’s original order—and the quesadilla the chain is now promoting online.

“They’re a franchise,” wrote one viewer. “This sounds like beef with that location.”

“It’s definitely not all of the locations because I’ve seen mad videos of [people] reviewing it with it done right,” said a second user.

Other customers, however, wrote that they’ve encountered similar issues ordering Chipotle’s quesadilla. Or, they simply said that they didn’t like the way it tasted.

“Yep. Got the same and and vinaigrette was about ⅕ of the container full,” said one viewer.

“I was disappointed with it. Super dry!” commented another user.

