‘Wouldn’t it be quicker to walk’: Viral TikTok shows Chick-fil-A conveyor belt that sends food to drive-thru, sparking debate

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing how one Chick-Fil-A location apparently uses a conveyor belt to complete orders for the drive-thru.

User Edgar Spam (@edgarspam) shared the video of a Chick-Fil-A employee clipping a bagged order on a conveyor belt above her. The bag is carried up along the kitchen ceiling and into the adjacent building. The video’s overlay text read, “For those of you asking where the chicken bags go.” On the other side, another employee receives the bag and completes the order for the drive-thru customer.

The video has garnered more than 13 million views since being uploaded three days ago. The majority of the thousands of comments were viewers questioning the method’s efficiency.

“It seems like there’s a faster way to get it there…I just can’t put my foot on it!” a comment with almost 50,000 likes read.

“Wouldn’t it be quicker to walk it there,” someone else wrote.

“Pushing the bag across the counter was just too much work?” another stated.

Some users tried to explain the invention is common at Chick-Fil-A locations with more than one drive-thru lane.

“This is so that they can have more drive through lanes. How are so many people not realizing this is to get the food over lines of cars?” one commented.

According to an article published by Insider, the belts are used in about 1% of the chain’s 2,600 locations. The system is allegedly used to speed up the process so the food arrives quickly and hot.

The chicken restaurant is known to have very busy drive-thrus, with some having double lanes. Team members often stand outside taking orders for long periods of time. The conveyor belt invention additionally functions as a safety measure for employees so they don’t need to cross in front of cars.

Though Chick-Fil-A has used conveyor belts since 2006 according to Insider, the rarity of the innovation may have been what caused Edgar’s TikTok to become viral.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via Instagram and Chick-Fil-A via email.

