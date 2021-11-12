‘Cruel, I love it’: TikToker says she told her ‘cheating’ ex to get her name tattooed before ghosting him

A TikToker may win the official Petty Award of 2021 after getting some revenge on her ex.

TikToker @lanalovelace7 shared a video to her page on Nov. 8, and in the four days its been up on the platform, her less-than-10-second clip has earned more than 1.3 million views, along with 155,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments. Viewers are eating up Lana’s petty revenge and clamoring for a storytime to fill people in on the drama.

The video is exceedingly straightforward. Set to a frantically upbeat song from Netflix’s Vivo, it begins on a quick glimpse of Lana’s face before flipping to show her “POS ex,” a dark-haired white man, in the midst of getting a tattoo. Lana notes, via text overlay, that her ex recently came crawling back to her, enabling her to initiate the revenge. She told the man, who appears—based on comments—to be an alleged cheater, to get her name tattooed on his wrist, despite her imminent plans to ghost him immediately afterward.

“Can you guess our signs,” Lana wrote in the video’s caption.

People are absolutely eating up Lana’s petty revenge. Praising her for her “icon” move, commenters immediately began submitting their guesses for the former pair’s astrological signs. The majority of people felt the video oozed “straight up Sag energy,” with dozens of votes in the Saggitarius camp. A few people also pitched Gemini or Scorpio, based entirely on Lana’s choice of revenge.

Regardless of her sign, Lana is soaking up plenty of praise from commenters. Numerous people told her how much they “love that for you bestie,” noting that “he’s gonna have you with him everyday.”

The praise just kept flowing in, with commenters elevating Lana to “queen” status.

“Cruel, I love it,” one person wrote. Another commenter labeled the video as “the energy we need to be bringing into 2022.”

In the midst of the lively comments section, Lana appeared to get into a mild argument with the ex’s new girlfriend. The TikToker in question has since made her account private, but her comments on Lana’s video remain.

After telling Lana to “show us the tattoo,” the woman said she doesn’t mind the ink. Noting that “people get tattoos of names all the time,” she informed Lana that she and the man joke about his tattoo decision. Lana was apparently less than thrilled to see the woman sliding into her comments. Lana told the woman that she was “embarrassing [herself] by sticking up for a narcissistic cheating abuser” and told her to delete her comments. She also informed the woman that she had proof the ex is dating multiple people and urged her to “cut ur losses.” The woman was not so easily dismissed, however, and instead asked for the receipts.

Lana seems perfectly willing to deliver, hinting toward viewers that a storytime may follow. Commenters were thoroughly behind this idea, clamoring for a follow-up on the drama. The storytime has yet to appear on Lana’s page, but plenty of viewers will be waiting patiently until it does.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lana via Twitter.

Today’s Top Stories