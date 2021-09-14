‘If a Tumblr post from 2013 gained sentience’: Cara Delevingne’s ‘peg the patriarchy’ Met Gala look inspires memes

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wasn’t the only one to turn heads by wearing a political message to the 2021 America-themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Cara Delevingne likewise stunned onlookers with her ensemble, however, she didn’t receive quite the glowing reception that AOC did.

The 29-year-old model walked the red carpet wearing a white bulletproof vest designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, embellished with the phrase: “peg the patriarchy.” It’s unclear if the messaging was directed specifically at the recent Texas abortion ruling or just an overall patriarchy catchall.

Cara Delevingne really said that #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nowVDM9XF5 — ali | poll era (again) (@angstybrit) September 14, 2021

“If anyone doesn’t know what this word is, you’re gonna have to look it up because I’m not going to explain it right now,” Delevingne explained to Keke Palmer for Vogue magazine. “But ‘peg the patriarchy,’ it’s about women empowerment, equality, gender equality …. it’s a bit like, ‘stick it to the man.'”

Well, okay, sure. At the risk of editorializing, Delevingne’s explanation seems a bit lackluster for such a bold statement. But evidently, others thought so too, as the outfit began to make the rounds on Twitter, where it was largely mocked and ridiculed.

“If a Tumblr post from 2013 gained sentience,” quipped one user.

If a tumblr post from 2013 gained sentience https://t.co/pizfvgy4z7 — portrait of a charles entertainment cheese on fire (@bloodbuzz) September 14, 2021

she really thought she did something here huh? pic.twitter.com/8ysh7qqE5p — Madison Malone Kircher (Taylor's Version) (@4evrmalone) September 14, 2021

I’m pretty sure Cara Delevingne’s family is the patriarchy pic.twitter.com/FzY2f9FJQq — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) September 14, 2021

Cara Delevingne's top reads Peg The Patriarchy!!!



Then she said, "It's about sticking it to the man." ☠️☠️ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lKZ6zUTYHw — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 14, 2021

At any rate, and in something Cara Delevingne absolutely should have seen coming, others took the opportunity to swap out her “peg the patriarchy” message with … other messages.

This came to me in a dream pic.twitter.com/F3KXHiIFMq — alyssa mercante (@alyssa_merc) September 14, 2021

now this is american fashion pic.twitter.com/3jLNaheltX — 🕳 quinn 🕳 (@quinnHPM) September 14, 2021

wow, cara delevingne decided to make a brave statement at the met gala pic.twitter.com/riH128uOSX — jess (@jessfromonline) September 14, 2021

One user even made a joke about the 1977 Steely Dan song, “Peg.”

Others were less amused by the outfit. Several people also called out Cara Delevingne out for the message being problematic for a number of reasons. (It’s worth noting that Delevingne does identify as bisexual and pansexual.)

cara delevigne’s met gala shirt is the “call her daddy effect” aka when someone is aware they have no genuine transgressive thoughts so they resort to crass sex humor that is only shocking to people who are similarly sheltered, so they can feel transgressive among peers — cor (@appIepaltrow) September 14, 2021

"peg the patriarchy" is straight out of the perennial 2000s advice column thing where women were advised to respond to requests for anal with "you first 🤪" as an expression of Girl Power



and I do mean straight — Cliff 🦖 Jerrison (@pervocracy) September 14, 2021

Cara Delevingne's Met Gala outfit is a useful reminder that an aristocrat's idea of what is "provocative and edgy" is almost always going to be a little bit mortifying — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) September 14, 2021

On one hand, point to the lie. But on the other, isn’t that what people love so much about the Met Gala? “An aristocrat’s idea of what is ‘provocative and edgy'” is probably the most accurate summary of the event.

Update Sept. 14, 1pm CT: “Peg the patriarchy” is actually a trademarked phrase owned by sex educator Luna Matatas since 2015, as Vice reported. “It would’ve been so easy to credit me and to lift each other up through the message of dismantling patriarchy,” she told the publication.

