caitlyn loane

catieloane/TikTok

Australian TikToker Caitlyn Loane dead at 19

The fourth-generation farmer posted about her work on TikTok.

Audra Schroeder 

Internet Culture

Published Jul 9, 2021

TikTok star Caitlyn Loane, known for her videos depicting life on a Tasmanian farm, has reportedly died by suicide at age 19.

Loane’s parents confirmed her death to the Mercury. “She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family,” said father Phillip Loane, adding that “Every day should be R U OK Day,” a reference to Australian suicide prevention organization R U OK’s national day of mental health awareness.

Loane worked on her family’s farm in northern Tasmania, and drew in more than 60,000 followers with her videos showing the day-to-day routine of a livestock manager. Her TikTok bio states another one of her passions: “Promoting Women in Agriculture.”

@catieloane

Day in the life – Sunday Edition #lambmarking

♬ Drunk Driving – Warren Zeiders

In her last TikTok, posted June 26, Loane used a piece of audio that asks, “How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?” The caption says, “Who’s driving to Tasmania.”

@catieloane

Who’s driving to Tasmania #womeninag

♬ original sound – hunter paige

According to the Daily Mail, Loane judged a cattle competition last month and told TasWeekend about applying to “Sunday Creek Cattle Station, in the Northern Territory, so I could gain experience and learn more” back in 2018. She added that “It was character building and I had to adopt a great work ethic, which I apply to my own enterprise here at home.”

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).

*First Published: Jul 9, 2021, 2:24 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

