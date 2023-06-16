‘People leave their manners at the door in Burlington’: Customer shows mess of merchandise left by other customers at Burlington Coat Factory

A trip to Burlington Coat Factory became an unpleasant shopping experience for one woman after she found trouble traversing the store’s disorganized shoe and clothing sections.

TikTok creator Lesli (@leslimorganmakeup) recently posted a video of the mass disarray inside a Burlington Coat Factory. The video has gained over 9,000 views as of Thursday and sparked a conversation on the decline of big box stores.

In the video, Lesli films herself reacting to the chaotic scene she discovered after walking inside the store.

“I don’t remember the last time I was in a Burlington Coat Factory, but I have never seen a retail store so in disarray in my entire life,” she said.

She shows how one of the store aisles is strewn with piles of discarded shoes.

“I literally had to leave,” Lesli said. “I couldn’t even pull out my phone to record the clothing section because it was just so overwhelming with people just throwing s— all over the place.”

“I’m not even blaming the employees,” she elaborated. “The customers that were shopping at this location they were just throwing so much stuff that the employees couldn’t keep up with it if they wanted to. I’m sure they’re short-staffed, I mean, I worked in retail for eight years so I get it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lesli via TikTok comments and Burlington Coat Factory via email.

Users were horrified by what Lesli saw. Some blamed the decline of big box stores on shoddy business practices, while many criticized customer behavior. Over the years the glut of stores in the U.S. have led to gradual big box store closures through the years, according to CNN.

“Ugh, reason #102837473829 I don’t work in retail anymore. Big box stores cutting hours and expecting 2 people to do the job of 15,” a commenter said.

“People need to learn respect! As the mom of a child in a wheelchair this makes me angry because it’s impossible to shop when stores are like this,” another shared.