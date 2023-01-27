‘This time things went a little too far’: Britney Spears asks fans to ‘respect her privacy’ after wellness check

Britney Spears posted a statement on Thursday, asking fans to respect her privacy after a wellness check was called in earlier this week.

According to the L.A. Times, a Ventura County public information officer confirmed that on Wednesday night, a call was made to the sheriff’s office from fans who were concerned after Spears deleted her Instagram account, which she has done in the past. TikToker Josiah Sinanan, whose account is now private, shared footage of the alleged 911 call, which made it to Twitter. The person on the line with the dispatcher claims they called because of “suspicious activity online.”

On Thursday afternoon, Spears posted a statement to Twitter, saying that police were called to her house “based on some prank phone calls.”

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” Spears wrote. She added that it “felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.”

Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021, but fans are still obsessively monitoring her socials, speculating about her life, and promoting conspiracy theories. The most recent theories claim Spears had a body double made, or is now an AI. On TikTok, some Spears fans are overanalyzing her statement, claiming someone else wrote it, which is something people did while she was in the conservatorship.

Spears asked fans to “respect my privacy moving forward.” Her Instagram is still gone as of Friday.