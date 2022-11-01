‘This is the politest call out ever’: Creator calls out Brent Rivera for stealing his content word-for-word

In a viral video, TikToker Josh Slavin (@slavinjoshua) calls out former Vine star Brent Rivera for stealing his content ideas. The video has over 502,400 views.

“Great minds think alike! Brent and I are on the same wavelength!” the caption reads.

Brent Rivera (@brentrivera) has been creating content since the app Vine became popular in 2013. Slavin, who has 255,000 followers on TikTok, found similarities between their content, calling Rivera out for recreating his video word-for-word.

“You know you’ve made it when a creator with over 100 million social media followers takes inspiration from one of your videos,” he said.

Slavin proceeded to put his original video and Rivera’s video back-to-back, allowing the similarities to be clearly presented. In Slavin’s video, he brings a journal to a Michelin-star restaurant and acts like a food critic to see if the wait staff’s behavior changes. Rivera did the same thing.

Throughout the video, Rivera used very similar phrases and wording as Slavin, if not exactly the same. From going to the restaurant to having similar experiences, most of the words said by Rivera were also said by Slavin.

“Yummy yummy, in my tummy,” they both wrote in their journals.

In the comments section, users aren’t surprised to hear Rivera stole Slavin’s content.

“Takes inspiration?? My university would’ve expelled me if I did this on an assignment lmao,” one user said.

“Tbh Brent Rivera has been doing this since vine,” another commented.

“This is the politest call out ever,” a third user said.

In an updated comment added to the comments section, Slavin revealed that Rivera did credit the idea to him on YouTube.

“Brent, I don’t want much. Just give me a few million of those followers. Even like 3-4 would be fine,” he joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Slavin via email.