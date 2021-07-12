‘Culture vulture’: Billie Eilish sparks backlash over her favorite cartoon character

Billie Eilish is once again facing scrutiny for a resurfaced video, this time for a 2018 interview in which she reveals her favorite cartoon character.

Featured Video Hide

The clip was posted to Twitter last week and is from a longer interview with music site Montreality. When asked about her favorite cartoon character in one segment, she says it’s Cindy from The Boondocks.

Advertisement Hide

“That’s me if I just did all the things I thought about doing,” Eilish says. “If I didn’t have good judgement.” She goes on to cite a few of her favorite Cindy moments from the Adult Swim series, adding that the character is “Fire.”

oh this bitch is just nasty pic.twitter.com/c1pDTCYjQg — ushbucks (@knotIess) July 7, 2021

The Boondocks is known for satirizing Black culture and stereotypes, but in the minor character of Cindy, the show satirized white girls who dress and act Black. And Eilish has been accused of cultural appropriation in the past.

no it’s actually funny that she feels connected to cindy bc they’re the same. cindy is a white girl from the suburbs with no connection to blackness but still puts on a blaccent for no reason and that’s billie herself. https://t.co/8S2Ld76Rlg — jenny ⁷ ∞ 🪐✨ (@httpsbt5) July 7, 2021

Advertisement Hide

“If I just did all the things I thought about doing” = “copied the blacks” — Call Me Bi Your Name (@LoLoVonZ) July 8, 2021

While some said this was just another example of appropriation, others didn’t see why liking a cartoon character was such a big deal.

Y'all really getting upset over Billie Eilish watching the Boondocks?! Imagine if only black people watched the show, the ratings would fuccing PLUMMET!🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/NuX5YW0iiX — desso awe (@dessoawe) July 7, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Less than a month ago, Eilish apologized for a 5-year-old video in which she apparently mouthed an anti-Asian slur. She was also accused of using a “blaccent.” She has not yet responded to this most recent callout.

An HBO Max reboot of The Boondocks, with original creator Aaron McGruder, is reportedly set for 2022.

More essential culture reads