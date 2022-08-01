Beyoncé’s newest album, Renaissance, has been the talk of the internet since its release on Friday, but one of her songs will soon be updated to remove an ableist slur.

The song in question is “Heated,” the 11th track on the album co-written by several collaborators including Beyoncé and Drake. In the song’s outro, which had already gotten some attention because Beyoncé shouted out her late Uncle Johnny (to whom Renaissance is dedicated), advocates are now bringing attention to Beyoncé using the word “spaz” twice in the song, which is considered to be an ableist slur for people with cerebral palsy.

“Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass / Fan me quick, girl, I need my glass,” she sings.

Over the weekend, disability advocates called out the use of the word and pushed for Beyoncé to remove it. Hannah Diviney, who later wrote an op-ed for The Guardian, expressed disappointment that an artist used the word again so soon after similar concerns were raised about Lizzo using the same word in a lyric.

So @Beyonce used the word 'spaz' in her new song Heated. Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo. Guess I'll just keep telling the whole industry to 'do better' until ableist slurs disappear from music 💔 — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) July 30, 2022

It’s very hard to believe neither Beyoncé nor anyone in her team didn’t recognise the ableist slur when Lizzo very publicly made the same mistake a month ago (and graciously corrected it). Exhausting. https://t.co/FYtKeiXayH — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) August 1, 2022

Are you kidding me? A month after Lizzo changed the lyrics of her song to take the word out Beyoncé is including sp*z in one of her songs?! — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) July 31, 2022

In June, Lizzo replaced the word in “Grrrls” with a different lyric, and in a statement in which she acknowledged that “derogatory language” can cause harm even when it’s used unintentionally, noted that “This is the result of me listening and taking action.”

Diviney wasn’t the only person who noted the similarity between Beyoncé and Lizzo. As some people pointed out, the reaction to Beyoncé’s use of the word and Lizzo’s use of the word vastly differed.

Or was that only ableist & bad language for the fat girl to use? pic.twitter.com/82Fia2l7V9 — 🌈VerseHoe's Groove 🏳️‍⚧️ (@DiamondStylz) July 31, 2022

lizzo released a song called "grrrls" and the original release of the song had a slur in it. this led to her being called out on it and she ended up rereleasing the song without the slur in it.



beyonce just released a song with the same word in it and nobodys talking about it https://t.co/1YLO3o52Vo pic.twitter.com/QKwDL1lTyM — 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬 🍥 (@uvserinah) July 31, 2022

Y’all did this st*pid shxt with Lizzo & Beyoncé is not her!It will not work on Beyoncé, petition all you want to!This is a word used by the Blk community,stop trying to take ownership of AAVE & finding things to be mad about.Move,save your white tears & keep streaming Renaissance https://t.co/wT2NmrztDI — Beyoncé Is Thique (@_crybabytaurus) August 1, 2022

On Monday, a representative for Beyoncé confirmed that the lyric would be changed.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” the representative said in a statement provided to Insider.

While advocates applauded the effort, others highlighted that the word has a completely different context in African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

Great to hear that Beyonce will be removing the ableist slur from her song and album https://t.co/rxMDbaTn54 — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) August 1, 2022

Beyoncé’s rep has confirmed that the slur will be replaced.



Go Beyoncé!



This is exactly why it is important that we raise our concerns.



It’s not about cancelling or complaining, but about educating, and creating a more accepting society for disabled people. ❤️ — Callum Stephen (He/Him) (@AutisticCallum_) August 1, 2022

Neither Beyoncé nor Lizzo should have changed it, Spaz is NOT a slur in Black America and we simply can not let folks across the pond dictate how we talk. https://t.co/d2SHlVn8h8 — Juju (@JuJuBreauxD) August 1, 2022

British people slamming a Black American musician for using what is not a slur in the US. I hated that Lizzo caved, I hate it even more that Beyoncé did. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) August 1, 2022

The original version of the song is still on streaming platforms for now.

