No, that’s not Toni Braxton dancing to Beyoncé’s new song

On Monday night, Beyoncé released “Break My Soul,” the first song from her first solo album in years. And while that resulted in a plethora of memes and plenty of people wanting to get up and dance, Toni Braxton wasn’t one of them.

In a video that’s been viewed over 2.1 million times, a woman, with two dogs laying down behind her, starts lip-syncing to “Break My Soul” and starts to dance.

“Not Toni Braxton enjoying and dancing to Break My Soul! ❤️😍” @freakumchanel, who shared the now-viral video on Twitter, wrote.

Not Toni Braxton enjoying and dancing to Break My Soul! ❤😍 pic.twitter.com/fxT8lJqF9M — 𝐉𝐚𝐳𝐦𝐢𝐧 (@freakumchanel) June 22, 2022

The video doesn’t show Braxton dancing or lip-syncing along to Beyoncé’s newest song. It’s actually Candice Craig, a singer and dancer whose original video was first posted on Instagram.

“It’s giving Jazz dancer 101 😝😭,” she wrote. “who wanna do this one with me cause clearly the dogs are uninterested 😏”

Later in the thread, @freakumchanel posted a video of Kris Jenner lip-syncing to “Lady Marmalade,” a nod to Krissing, or a new variation on the art of rickrolling. In a reply linking to the same video, she said that “They got krissed so bad!”.

Craig soon identified herself as the woman in the video, and she was far from the only one debunking the claim that Braxton danced to Beyoncé; some included other videos of Craig dancing and mentioned her previous work.

Ummmm it’s def me 😭😭😭 — Candice (@CandiceOfficial) June 23, 2022

This is not Toni Braxton. This is Candice, and she is Zhuri James’ (Lebron’s daughter) dance teacher (as well as professional dancer and artist). https://t.co/4y2V7zM85y — Lulu (Lu Shiesty) (@Lil_liteskin) June 23, 2022

heavy on the NOT Toni Braxton 😂 https://t.co/urc4rkB9Zg — L (@leodoesntcare) June 22, 2022

Even though Craig and others debunked the claim pretty thoroughly—to the point where “Toni Braxton” trended on Twitter because of it—at least one person insisted to Craig herself that she was somebody else. Others had to be told that Craig was the woman in the video.

Girl that is Toni Braxton 😭😭😭😭😭 — SKINNE (@SKINNEWIZ) June 23, 2022

Eventually, Craig posted her video to Twitter, where her pinned tweet now asserts that while she loves Toni Braxton, she is not, in fact, Braxton.

“Y’all 🤣🤣🤣 I love me some Toni Braxton !” she wrote. “I do however LOVE being CANDICE CRAIG so stop with all the mess. Go check the resume and stay woke 😘😘”