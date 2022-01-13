‘I wish I had started sooner’: TikToker Becca Moore talks about becoming a successful creator

We’re reaching out to some popular creators to get their best tips and tricks for success and better understand the ups and downs of life as a trailblazer on the internet.

This week, we caught up with Becca Moore via email. Becca is a creator popular online for her comedy, lifestyle, and storytelling content. She has gone viral on TikTok for roasting self-proclaimed “alpha males,” texting her mom pictures of random celebrities pretending that they are her exes, and her series about things that should be for “girls only.” Her humor has attracted over 800,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

The interview below has been condensed and edited.

What’s the first thing you do to start your day online?

I check Instagram! It’s more of a serotonin boost so I can ease myself into clicking on my unread emails.

What do you wish you knew when you were first starting out as a creator?

I wish I knew how possible making a career out of social media was. I remember feeling like the creators I watched were the “chosen ones,” that they were born lucky and I just had to be jealous of them forever. I wish I had started sooner.

When did you realize you’d broken through and become a successful creator?

The first time I got recognized at a bar! I was on spring break in Florida and a girl asked to take a picture with me. That’s when I realized real people were seeing my videos. It was such an insane moment to me.

If you hadn’t become a creator, what would you be doing right now?

I’d probably still be posting content on social media, but I’d also have a side job. Maybe another bartending job, or running a brand’s social media account. I’ve always wanted to get into marketing.

What’s one thing you do to manage your relationship with your fans?

I’m overly honest, I think. And I try to tell as many personal stories as I can so they can have more context on my background and life.

What do you think of the idea of cancel culture?

I don’t think it’s worth the energy to be on the edge of your seat waiting for someone you dislike online to get canceled, but I do think sometimes creators should be held responsible when they prove themselves time and time again to just be a bad person in general.

How much of your true self do you show online?

I show my real personality online. I do want to show more of my day-to-day life, though! My friends and family, etc. So many funny things happen daily. I should document them.

What’s one of the best interactions you’ve ever had with someone who follows you?

Honestly, going back to my college, (Ohio University) for my first homecoming since graduating was the most insane experience. I got to meet so many girls who told me they felt confident leaving a bad Greek life experience because of me, but also I met girls who told me I’m the reason they decided to rush! I thought it was insane that I’ve had an impact on people’s college experiences, but it was extra special because it was the college I went to. I also met a group of roommates who had an ongoing list in their house of “Things Men Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Have,” and it was the funniest list I’ve ever read in my life. That was one of my favorite weekends ever. I want to go back.

What is your most treasured tool?

Natural sunlight!

What holds you accountable?

I wish I could say it was myself, but it’s the girls in my DMs. If I don’t post a video for a couple of days, I start getting some concerned messages from girls asking for more content or to make sure I’m not quitting social media or something. I’m so thankful that people are tuned in, it’s really motivating. I do need a few days off every now and then because I believe in quality over quantity, but I am here to stay. I have a feeling I’m going to be on social media for the rest of my life.

Thank you, Becca, for talking with us!

