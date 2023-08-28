Bad Bunny’s latest selfie caused a stir online

On Sunday, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny shared a photo dump collection to his Instagram Stories. The “Mia” reggaeton star is a new gym rat after guest appearances on the wrestling show WWE SmackDown!

In the photo and video collection, the musician shared a shirtless gym and nude shower selfie. While the selfie is buzzing on the internet for obvious reasons, Bad Bunny has always been confident in his self-image. Last year for a Jacquemus campaign, he rode a ski jet naked, photographed only in a pink life jacket and sunglasses.

Along with the revealing photo, Bad Bunny shared additional videos and pictures that alluded to his relationship with socialite Kendall Jenner. The model and musician duo were first rumored together earlier this year and have been spotted out many times since then.

Bad Bunny is spotted with a “K” necklace in one photo. In another video, the two seemed to be hiking. He cautioned Jenner with, “Mami, be careful” after the two encountered a chipmunk. Kendall Jenner asked “Rabies?” to which Bad Bunny responded with, “The mosquitoes.”

Despite the couple cuteness, fans were still stuck on that selfie. “Good morning to Bad Bunny’s nude selfie,” @stephvnieisvbel tweeted.

Many noted and inquired about any hacks on how to overexpose the low-lit selfie.

Me trying to look at that one selfie Bad Bunny posted on his IG story pic.twitter.com/n6tqpaNOBw — LIL CHINGONA (@lil_chingona) August 27, 2023

not now sweetie mommy is overexposing Bad Bunny’s nude. pic.twitter.com/UeT7KfnvIR — LA PEQUEÑA KITTY 🔫 (@manualexh2) August 28, 2023 Or described the immediate panic in finding the selfie within the photo dump.



me going through Bad Bunny’s IG stories to get to THAT story pic.twitter.com/MqdyUnB6G5 — The Infamous Jonathan (@_jonathanpicard) August 27, 2023

bad bunny posting a nude pic.twitter.com/LNIu6ERL7c — 🐄 (@pIanetmarss) August 27, 2023

Unfortunately, the photo dump is not saved to Bad Bunny’s Instagram profile, but we have a feeling this won’t be the last nude selfie from the star.