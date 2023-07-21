“‘Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored’ was her testimony”: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater dating memes topple the web

Earlier this week, fans were shocked to learn Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez had reportedly separated. She was then misreported as being in a relationship with Jonathan Bailey. Then came another twist: On Thursday, it was reported she and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater are together.

This sent musical theater fans into a frenzy; the Wicked movie, in which Grande plays Glinda and Slater plays Boq, has been filming in London since December, and a Deuxmoi blind item had circulated that’s now obviously about Slater and Grande.

ARE WE ALL READING THIS. pic.twitter.com/hfGsFGLpeb — lauren (CLOSED) (@lovemedleys) July 20, 2023

But a lot of non-musical theater people weren’t familiar with Slater, who had previously played SpongeBob in The SpongeBob Musical, and there were a lot of jokes about his looks. Slater’s Instagram account is currently private, but he’d posted a Mother’s Day photo in May, which featured his new baby and references his wife; Grande liked the post.

The Ariana Grande/Ethan Slater situation is simply what happens in every High School when only one straight guy does the musical. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) July 20, 2023

mike faist movie star era, josh groban vs ben platt at the tonys again, ethan slater dating ariana grande… u really never can escape 2016-2018 broadway twitter — antonio (@thonlything) July 20, 2023

One tweet compiled headlines about Grande’s exes Pete Davidson and Big Sean, and the women they were dating before they allegedly started seeing Grande. (Cazzie David and Naya Rivera, respectively.) It included a third image of the Deuxmoi blind item.

“break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” was her testimony https://t.co/ocIT6L2sr6 — t. (@lighttmylove) July 20, 2023

ariana at the taken man store pic.twitter.com/BsFdART06P — ethan #CrackerBarrelHasFallen (@ethanshumjr) July 20, 2023

Grande’s reputation as an interloper led to some memes about what relationship she should theoretically break up next, and a common response was Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The discourse around their age gap reignites online every few months.

ariana grande, i have a mission for you pic.twitter.com/BGCNhvX1cK — n (@nesplease) July 21, 2023