“‘Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored’ was her testimony”: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater dating memes topple the web

It's been a big week for Ariana Grande news.

Posted on Jul 21, 2023

Earlier this week, fans were shocked to learn Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez had reportedly separated. She was then misreported as being in a relationship with Jonathan Bailey. Then came another twist: On Thursday, it was reported she and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater are together.

This sent musical theater fans into a frenzy; the Wicked movie, in which Grande plays Glinda and Slater plays Boq, has been filming in London since December, and a Deuxmoi blind item had circulated that’s now obviously about Slater and Grande.

But a lot of non-musical theater people weren’t familiar with Slater, who had previously played SpongeBob in The SpongeBob Musical, and there were a lot of jokes about his looks. Slater’s Instagram account is currently private, but he’d posted a Mother’s Day photo in May, which featured his new baby and references his wife; Grande liked the post.

One tweet compiled headlines about Grande’s exes Pete Davidson and Big Sean, and the women they were dating before they allegedly started seeing Grande. (Cazzie David and Naya Rivera, respectively.) It included a third image of the Deuxmoi blind item.

Grande’s reputation as an interloper led to some memes about what relationship she should theoretically break up next, and a common response was Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The discourse around their age gap reignites online every few months.

*First Published: Jul 21, 2023, 1:58 pm CDT

