‘I Think You Should Leave’ is the perfect Apple Vision Pro meme generator

Breathe!

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 6, 2023   Updated on Jun 6, 2023, 11:58 am CDT

Apple announced its new AR headset, Vision Pro, on Monday. It comes with a $3,500 price tag and is being called a “spatial computer”; Apple is apparently hoping everyone forgot what a massive failure Google Glass was 10 years ago, and Meta more currently.

The Apple headset memes immediately targeted some of the sillier features, like being able to leave live voicemails. There’s also reportedly a three-dimensional camera, which will allow people to interact with photos and videos in their library.

Apple Vision Pro memes

“This is gonna be a game changer for movie cops with dead wives,” said Dan Sheehan.

And a lot of people still remember that one Black Mirror episode. Let’s be honest about what people will actually use this for.

‘I Think You Should Leave’ Apple Vision Pro memes

There were quite a few I Think You Should Leave memes, thanks to the newly released season. In episode 1, a father (Robinson) and son win a VR shopping spree on a game show, and once dad puts on the headset he becomes paralyzed, unsure of how to move his body or breathe. Other sketches from season 3 also made the perfect template for parodying the new tech.

Are we really going to be tweeting in the Apple Vision Pro? That seems pretty dark. As pointed out by WGA negotiation committee member Adam Conover, Apple obviously wants people who use the headset to watch Apple TV+ content, but the writers’ strike is still happening. The WGA targeted Apple stores on Monday.

*First Published: Jun 6, 2023, 11:57 am CDT

