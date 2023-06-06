‘I Think You Should Leave’ is the perfect Apple Vision Pro meme generator

Apple announced its new AR headset, Vision Pro, on Monday. It comes with a $3,500 price tag and is being called a “spatial computer”; Apple is apparently hoping everyone forgot what a massive failure Google Glass was 10 years ago, and Meta more currently.

The Apple headset memes immediately targeted some of the sillier features, like being able to leave live voicemails. There’s also reportedly a three-dimensional camera, which will allow people to interact with photos and videos in their library.

Apple Vision Pro memes

“This is gonna be a game changer for movie cops with dead wives,” said Dan Sheehan.

This is gonna be a game changer for movie cops with dead wives pic.twitter.com/SdAaiyAFka — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) June 6, 2023

And a lot of people still remember that one Black Mirror episode. Let’s be honest about what people will actually use this for.

POV: the year is 2035 and HR is about to fire you pic.twitter.com/RK4UJzPm8f — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

me using the new apple headset pic.twitter.com/zw6ZZ6wMOE — helen (@helen) June 5, 2023

When you’re wearing the Apple Vision Pro and your card declines pic.twitter.com/l8osLLsJA6 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) June 6, 2023

‘I Think You Should Leave’ Apple Vision Pro memes

There were quite a few I Think You Should Leave memes, thanks to the newly released season. In episode 1, a father (Robinson) and son win a VR shopping spree on a game show, and once dad puts on the headset he becomes paralyzed, unsure of how to move his body or breathe. Other sketches from season 3 also made the perfect template for parodying the new tech.

“I don’t know how to move the body” pic.twitter.com/xqtaiXBpj6 — ITYSL memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) June 5, 2023

Just gotta remember to breathe when using Apple Vision Pro #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/ITEx61bKpL — I Think You Should Affirm (@youshouldaffirm) June 5, 2023

for 50 seconds when I was wearing an Apple headset I thought there were monsters on the world pic.twitter.com/THnWE1RVPV — ITYSL memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) June 5, 2023

See the driving crooner like never before thanks to Apple vision! https://t.co/Cx3hCayplZ pic.twitter.com/fnET4RLczJ — Jacob (@J_quardt) June 5, 2023

Are we really going to be tweeting in the Apple Vision Pro? That seems pretty dark. As pointed out by WGA negotiation committee member Adam Conover, Apple obviously wants people who use the headset to watch Apple TV+ content, but the writers’ strike is still happening. The WGA targeted Apple stores on Monday.

Hey Apple: Cool concept video, but you left out the fact that the workers who make the movies and TV you want us to watch on your $3,500 face-screen are on strike because you won't give them a fair contract. Until you do, there won't be much to see on Vision Pro! #BadApple pic.twitter.com/t1KkV0D9ie — Adam Conover (@adamconover) June 6, 2023