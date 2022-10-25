‘Homegirl said she stressed’: Amazon employee records co-worker smoking and drinking alcohol in break room

In a viral video, a TikToker and Amazon employee, MarMar (@0fficalmarrr), shared a behind-the-scenes look at break time at a warehouse where one of his co-workers was drinking alcohol and smoking.

“It’s me being messy in the background…baby, homegirl said she stressed lemme take this puff and sip, sir,” the caption reads.

MarMar explains that they had just called for a break at an Amazon warehouse and began recording one of his co-workers sitting down at a table in the break room with a canned Lime-A-Rita and a lit cigarette.

“She did not come to play with you hoes…she came to slay bitch,” MarMar says, recording the woman from a distance.

At some point afterward, the TikToker says leadership was called to come get her. Before exiting the room, a man in leadership let her take a few sips from her drink while he took a photo.

“Only in Atlanta,” the overlay text reads.

In the comments section, users shared jokes about the worker and her coping mechanisms.

“She was [used] to working from home,” one user said.

“She probably the hardest worker,” another commented.

“Sis just needed that training money,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to MarMar via TikTok comment and Amazon via email.