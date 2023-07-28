‘his job is just beach’: Photo of Albert Einstein in sandals becomes a ‘feels like summer’ meme

Albert Einstein‘s appearances in Oppenheimer are brief but memorable, and it’s nice to know I wasn’t the only one who jumped when he popped out from behind a car late in the film. But a photo of Einstein lounging on the beach is stirring up much more discourse.

On Thursday, the Twitter account @AlbertEinstein, which has been around since March 2013, posted a #ThrowbackThursday photo of Einstein sitting on the beach, legs crossed, wearing some cute sandals. “Feels like summer,” reads the caption.

In the comments, someone referenced the story behind the photo, which involves Long Island department store owner David Rothman selling Einstein a pair of women’s size 11 sandals, when the physicist was summering there in 1939. They were apparently the only sandals he had to sell at the time, and Rothman had initially misheard Einstein as wanting to buy “sundials.”

But in the quote-tweets, people came at the photo from a less, well, historical angle; more specifically, a lot of people referred to Einstein’s look as “cunty.” And there were quite a few references to the Barbie line about Ken’s job being “just beach.”

“not me discovering the theory of relativity 💅🏻😂” https://t.co/mFmFiRU6K7 — Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) July 27, 2023

when he developed the theory of servativity https://t.co/K7zlpTO6bH — Ali (@ethnic_trash) July 27, 2023

if ur serving cunt and im serving cunt then whos splitting the atom ??? https://t.co/Gt0ZCLYQZP — Dan (@DELREYHOUR) July 27, 2023

his job is just beach https://t.co/AfRNDFOoqS — annie (@incepthion) July 27, 2023

People also had thoughts about this photo of young Einstein.