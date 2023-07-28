Albert Einstein speaking

Think Like A Genius And Be A Genius/YouTube

‘his job is just beach’: Photo of Albert Einstein in sandals becomes a ‘feels like summer’ meme

He is seated.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 28, 2023

Albert Einstein‘s appearances in Oppenheimer are brief but memorable, and it’s nice to know I wasn’t the only one who jumped when he popped out from behind a car late in the film. But a photo of Einstein lounging on the beach is stirring up much more discourse.

On Thursday, the Twitter account @AlbertEinstein, which has been around since March 2013, posted a #ThrowbackThursday photo of Einstein sitting on the beach, legs crossed, wearing some cute sandals. “Feels like summer,” reads the caption.

In the comments, someone referenced the story behind the photo, which involves Long Island department store owner David Rothman selling Einstein a pair of women’s size 11 sandals, when the physicist was summering there in 1939. They were apparently the only sandals he had to sell at the time, and Rothman had initially misheard Einstein as wanting to buy “sundials.”

But in the quote-tweets, people came at the photo from a less, well, historical angle; more specifically, a lot of people referred to Einstein’s look as “cunty.” And there were quite a few references to the Barbie line about Ken’s job being “just beach.”

People also had thoughts about this photo of young Einstein.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 28, 2023, 4:09 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 