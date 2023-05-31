Al Pacino is expecting a baby at age 83—and the internet is grossed out

Celebrities, they’re just like us! Except they’re really, exceedingly not. In a world where we mere mortals are just taking it one day at a time, trying to live good little lives, celebrities are out here doing whatever the f*ck they want. That includes flying to space, buying mega yachts, and probably doing low-key crimes. But it also includes flagrantly dismissing all decorum around dating norms—especially for men.

In society, men already have the upper hand when it comes to aging—they’re perceived to be fine wines, when women are treated more like milk. One has a way shorter shelf life. That’s not to say that those standards aren’t completely backwards, and not only are women aging incredibly these days (see Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, any Jennifer really), but also that those antiquated, sexist standards are slowly shifting. But it’s still just a commonly accepted truth that men are allowed to date far younger women, while older women more frequently date more age-appropriate men. To prove me right, Al Pacino has entered the chat.

Al Pacino has now impregnated his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. The 83-year-old actor has been linked to Alfallah, a film producer, since April 2022, who is reportedly eight months pregnant with the couple’s first child. Pacino has three other children from two other women. Alfallah has previously been romantically linked to other geriatric billionaires like Mick Jagger and Nicolas Berggruen. Pacino now beats his gangster flick comrade, Robert De Niro, who just had a baby at age 79.

Of course, the internet is having its way with this salacious gossip. One user tweeted, “I’m crying because she dated mick jagger too and another old billionaire like she’s SERIOUS about her bag.” Another remarked, “the ultimate status symbol will be attending your kids high school graduation when you’re 100 then instantly dying.” Another linked to a photo of Pacino and De Niro with the caption, “the disgusting brothers.” (A Succession reference.) No matter how you feel about age gaps in relationships, it is alarming that men are having children at such advanced ages. But as long as there are younger women who want to take on the burden, I’m sure the trend will persist. See more reactions to the news below.

Al Pacino’s 29 year old 8 month pregnant GF has dated him, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood. She’s collecting old man cum like infinity stones. pic.twitter.com/YGhgbiFrJD — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) May 31, 2023

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino after impregnating younger women pic.twitter.com/liUkOHG7df — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 31, 2023

Did him and Robert make a pregnancy pact????? https://t.co/4czKQpGoii — Coco Canel (@_heyyymscarter) May 31, 2023