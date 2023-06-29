‘Why the hell y’all got me doing chores when I’m on vacation’: People are celebrating the potential collapse of Airbnb, calling out unnecessary fees and unsafe rentals

A few short years ago, Airbnb was a beloved brand, praised for making travel more affordable. But after a flood of scandals involving scams, dangerous or erratic hosts and hidden cameras spying on guests—not to mention Airbnb’s catastrophic impact on the rental market—the company now has far more detractors.

So when reports began to spread about an apparent Airbnb collapse, many saw this as good news.

Me silently wishing for Airbnb's downfall so the average person can go back to being able to rent and buy homes at non-inflated prices. — Josie (@javavvitch) June 29, 2023

People have been warning for a while about the possibility of the Airbnb bubble bursting, much like how other startups like Netflix and Uber “disrupted” their target industries but are now beginning to flounder.

In Airbnb’s case, the brand is wrestling with bad PR compared to traditional hotels, as customers complain about rising fees and unreasonable demands from Airbnb hosts. When real estate vlogger Nick Gerli tweeted a list of cities where Airbnb revenue is supposedly tanking (sourced from the rental analytics company All The Rooms), Twitter users responded with gleeful schadenfreude.

They let Airbnb owners go insane with demands like "you can't wear shoes inside", "the chairs are not for sitting in" and "no talking in the kitchen"



Sorry asshole, it's not your home, it's a hotel. https://t.co/LWd2mf747L — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) June 28, 2023

good riddance. airbnb's were always dogshit. give me that 1980s holiday inn with the jet engine a/c units that lulls me to sleep and goes down to 59 degrees. shark tank on the 26" tv. all i need. https://t.co/4lm8EuDUXP — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) June 27, 2023

This tweet spread to Airbnb TikTok, with one Airbnb influencer arguing that the figures are unreliable and the bubble isn’t bursting, and a real estate TikToker offering tips on how to navigate a potential Airbnb collapse.

Interestingly though, a lot of the replies to these TikToks (and reactions from non-Airbnb-related TikTokers) seem to share the same sentiment we see on Twitter, where the vibes are distinctly anti-Airbnb. There are a ton of complaints about exorbitant fees and cleaning duties, and recommendations to use old-fashioned hotels.

No idea why AirBnB’s business is suffering. Anyway last time I stayed at one I forgot to separate garbage and recycling and the owner shot me with a bow and arrow — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) June 28, 2023

the airbnb collapse is so awesome and i hope every property owner has to sell at a gutwrenching loss to someone who might actually live in the fuckin place — soul khan (@soulkhan) June 28, 2023

Airbnb falling apart warms my soul. Why the hell y’all got me doing chores when I’m on vacation — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) June 28, 2023

Right now some Airbnb hosts are worried about the collapse forecasted in this tweet, while Airbnb haters are clearly excited to see the company fail—not least because this might have a positive impact on rental prices. However, the reports of a potential collapse are not entirely reliable.

Wired magazine speculated about a Covid-era collapse back in 2020, and the past few months have seen various scare stories about an “Airbnbust,” with Airbnb hosts reporting a decline in customers. Some local governments are also cracking down on short-term rentals.

That being said, the current controversy all stems from a single viral tweet, screencapping some contested stats. Airbnb announced increased revenue in its last quarterly report, signaling that while some hosts may have empty properties and a lot of disgruntled customers now hate the brand, the company itself is still making money.