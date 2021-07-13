Video shows Addison Rae introducing herself to Donald Trump at UFC fight

TikTok star Addison Rae is again receiving criticism for what happened in Vegas.

TikTokers Nelk Boys posted video from Saturday’s Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier UFC fight in Las Vegas, showing Rae getting up from her seat and introducing herself to Donald Trump. “Hi,” she says, touching his shoulder. “I’m Addison.” Trump’s response is somewhat muffled.

“Addison Rae exposed,” says one of the Nelk Boys, as another adds, “Trump’s gonna fuck her, easy.”

In a longer YouTube video, crudely titled “Donald Trump is Smashing Addison Rae,” Trump is introduced to the Nelk Boys. Steve Deleonardis, known as SteveWillDoIt, says, “Great to meet you.” His Instagram profile photo is now a photo with Trump from that night, and Nelk Boys tweeted about having a “great conversation with the next president of the United States.”

ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: Addison Rae gets out of her seat in the middle of the UFC to say hi former president Donald Trump. Addison says to Trump, “I have to say hi.” Addison previously denied being a Trump supporter and registered Republican, though her voter registration leaked. pic.twitter.com/ZuTzJjqaX9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

Last summer, Rae, 20, addressed rumors that she was a Trump supporter after a fake voting record circulated. Rae said then that she wasn’t even registered to vote, but in the lead-up to the election, she reminded her followers to get registered.

“Steals from black creators and coddles white supremacists? are we really surprised?” said one commenter, referencing the backlash to a segment on The Tonight Show in which Rae performed TikTok dances by Black creators, without giving credit.

steals from black creators and coddles white supremacists? are we really surprised? pic.twitter.com/TkZXAAJR9f — estelle (@chi_townrusher) July 13, 2021

Miss Addison Rae how you stealing from black creators and shaking hands with trump and saying "it's so nice to meet you" ermmm the math ain't mathing pic.twitter.com/P56ggzbEWS — annie 🇭🇹 (@anniehasleftoop) July 13, 2021

This is the same UFC fight where Rae took photos on the red carpet pretending to be a reporter and tweeted, “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” which also drew backlash. She later tweeted, “nvm y’all got me fired.”

Rae has not yet commented on the video.