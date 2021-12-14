‘I was hungry too, and I couldn’t get out of here’: TikToker brings 7-Eleven worker home-cooked dinner during his 16-hour shift

In a TikTok posted on Dec.13, TikToker @demilee64 brings a 7-Eleven cashier a home-cooked meal.

“I told the clerk I would bring him a plate before he got off,” @demilee64 wrote in the video’s overlay text. “He thought I was lying.”

It appears the 7-Eleven was part of a gas station and the TikToker said she initially went over to buy lighter fluid. When @demilee64 brings the cashier the food, he tells her he loves her and that she’s the best. The video has amassed over 3 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@demilee64/video/7041071327972773126?lang=en&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7016721189293147654

In a follow up video, the cashier takes her hand and tells her how good the macaroni and cheese she brought him was and that she made his day.

“I was hungry, too, and I couldn’t get out of here. I had worked 16 hours that day,” the cashier tells @demilee64. “I couldn’t leave.”

Commenters on @demilee64’s video were touched by her actions.

“The littlest things make the biggest effects,” wrote @smokequid. “Coulda made him a lil happy or coulda saved his life.”

“As a gas station worker specifically the night shift, y’all have no idea how much the smallest things mean to us,” commented @ohijordan.

“This is so sweet,” wrote @peelingnailpolish.

The TikToker indicated in the comments that she wanted to bring more home-cooked meals to workers in her area.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @demilee64 and 7-Eleven.

