belle delphine twomad

twomad/YouTube

Inside the Sexual Abuse Allegations Against YouTube Prankster TwoMad

New court documents show YouTuber Twomad is facing accusations of a history of sexual abuse and violence.

Steven Asarch 

Steven Asarch

Uncategorized

Posted on Jul 25, 2023

Passionfruit
This story contains descriptions of sexual assault and abuse.

Known on YouTube as the prankster Twomad, Muudea Sedik made a name for himself as a cringe comedian, amassing over 2.2 million subscribers on his main channel, popularizing the “zoom bombing” trend of the early pandemic, and collaborating with internet icon Belle Delphine. But when you peel back Twomad’s online persona, there is a darker reality.

On July 6, cosplayer Isabella Montagna filed an application for a Civil Harassment Protection Order against Sedik, according to documents obtained by Passionfruit. Montagna received a temporary restraining order pending on July 28, claiming that Sedik “sexually assaulted [her] on multiple occasions, including coerced oral sex and intercourse” and “pulled his gun on [her] while [she] was standing on his front porch.”

“I am terrified of Mr. Sedik, and I fear he will retaliate against me,” she writes in the order. …

Click here to read more at Passionfruit
In Body Image

Sign up for our Passionfruit newsletter for creator coverage like this:

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 25, 2023, 2:30 pm CDT

Steven Asarch

Steven Asarch is an internet culture reporter who lives on Twitch and YouTube. After graduating from Baruch College, he wrote for IBT Media, Newsweek and Insider. In 2021, he executive produced the docu-series "Onision in Real Life" on Discovery +.

Steven Asarch
 