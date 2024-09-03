Zayn Malik unmasked as Yu-Gi-Oh master duelist: ‘I’m a big, big Yu-Gi-Oh fan’

Zayn Malik just revealed himself to be a bigger Yu-Gi-Oh fan than ever expected.

It’s not the easiest thing these days, but some celebrities still have secrets. It’s a feat, honestly, as it seems like everyone knows everything about everybody in the year 2024. Along those lines, another celebrity’s secret was revealed this past week, in maybe one of the nerdiest (but admirable) ways possible.

So, I don’t know if you were aware, but there was a Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel livestream last Thursday. (I wasn’t. Too cool.) In the tournament, a big one for the franchise, participants face off in the popular card game.

At one point, one of the mysterious masked duelist’s identities was teased as a “celebrity in disguise,” who was “cloaked in shadow and draped in melody” and part of a “celebrated brotherhood of troubadours.” A final hint really drove the point home: “From dusk till dawn, Nocturne fills the air with Stardust and PILLOWTALK,” all obvious nods to a certain singer’s solo work.

At the end of the tournament (won by player Fictinium) came the reveal…

Folks, Zayn Malik really likes Yu-Gi-Oh!

The former One Direction star came clean as the crowd lost their damn minds. Fans of the game are also thrilled that such a “cool” superstar is so into their nerd-tastic game.

He spoke with hosts Steven Kangas and Billy Brake about his love of the game.

“Yeah, I’m a big, big Yu-Gi-Oh! fan. I’ve been into Yu-Gi-Oh! for a long time, since I was a small kid, so it’s an honor to be here, to do this, and it was very exciting,” said Malik, who participated in game-play commentary on the final four rounds alongside Kangas and Brake. “I’ve been looking forward to it for a few weeks.”

Zayn then shared his childhood Yu-Gi-Oh! leather binder, revealing his favorite card. “My favorite card? Obviously, the Shooting Star Dragon—it’s one of my most powerful cards, that’s why I like it so much,” Zayn said, “I have the Shooting Quasar Dragon, too.”

But what of music, Zayn? Have you left your true calling behind for such fantastical card gamery? Zayn comforted fans of his music by teasing, “Some interesting stuff coming out with my music pretty soon. Some pretty big announcements coming up.” Whew. He even joked about calling his next album Yami Yugi, a deep-cut Yu-Gi-Oh! reference.

The Zayn-nerddom connection goes deeper however, as apparently he was the inspiration for Marvel’s current Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes.

Zayn released his fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs, in May. The ball is now in Harry Styles’ court to be really good at Uno!

