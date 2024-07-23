‘Roller coaster with wind and water’: People describe seeing ‘Twisters’ in 4DX as ‘before and after’ videos trend on TikTok

Seeing a lot of hype about Twisters in 4DX? We can explain.

Twisters, the sequel to 1996’s Twister (singular), has just been released in theaters. Not only that, the Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones starrer swirled up a storm of an opening weekend, making over $80 million.

Movie-goers are flocking to see Twisters in 4DX

The film is also available to see in 4D, in which “the seats have motion-enabled features that create vibrations and sensations that mimic the events unfolding on screen.”

I’m probably gonna see twister in 4dx about 5 times bc once it’s gone we’ll never be able to experience it this way again. Watching at home will never live up to the 4dx experience. This is a special time in our lives. We must take full advantage. — Holly G (@_love_holly_) July 20, 2024

Yup, the home viewing experience can’t really recreate the 4D (unless you time it very specifically, weather-wise).

Fans share their 4DX experiences

As a result, among the many who saw the film this weekend, a good chunk chose the 4D experience—and they’re sharing their reviews online, both of excitement and warning.

Let’s just say that you may get wet. Here’s how people are describing their experience on social media:

The Twister Movie in 4DX was lit, feel like u really in the movie, ya chairs move the entire movie, you have the option to have water on or off if u wanna feel like it’s raining — Kev (@westside__kev) July 22, 2024

The 4DX-IMAX is insane. It’s like a hour & 1/2 roller coaster with wind and water. 💦 twister was

CRA-zzzyy !!!

Best birthday movie ever. — Dwayne 1168 (@1168Dwayne) July 22, 2024

Saw the new Twister movie in 4DX and BABYYYYY, it was ONE HELL OF A RIDE 🌪️ — Dri (@DrianaRai) July 19, 2024

TWISTERS is so dumb and it’s so fun for being so dumb. Also see it in the 4DX if you wanna feel the spirit of Twister ride at Universal live on. — Slasher Reviews 〇° (@SlasherReviews) July 18, 2024

Twister in 4DX pic.twitter.com/wHnj4Enooh — Pan Dulce ❤️‍🔥 (@monidoesit4u2c) July 21, 2024

Twisters in 4DX inspires “before and after” TikTok trend

People on TikTok are also sharing what they looked like when they first showed up to the theater and what they looked like leaving the 4DX experience. It’s… something:

As for the many references to the Twister ride, indeed, there used to be a ride at Universal Studios Florida called Twister…Ride It Out. (It has since been replaced with, I kid you not, a Jimmy Fallon ride.)

So yeah, seems harrowing, if just for the carpet of wet popcorn covering the floors by the end. Still, I salute the brave souls who chose to Twist in 4D.

