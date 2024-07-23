‘Roller coaster with wind and water’: People describe seeing ‘Twisters’ in 4DX as ‘before and after’ videos trend on TikTok

Seeing a lot of hype about Twisters in 4DX? We can explain.
Twisters, the sequel to 1996’s Twister (singular), has just been released in theaters. Not only that, the Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones starrer swirled up a storm of an opening weekend, making over $80 million.
Movie-goers are flocking to see Twisters in 4DX
The film is also available to see in 4D, in which “the seats have motion-enabled features that create vibrations and sensations that mimic the events unfolding on screen.”
Yup, the home viewing experience can’t really recreate the 4D (unless you time it very specifically, weather-wise).
@jlikescomics I was fighting for my LIFE in Twisters 4DX 😭 #twisters #glenpowell #twistersmovie #twister #daisyedgarjones #tvshows #movies #comedy #jlikescomics ♬ Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) – Luke Combs
Fans share their 4DX experiences
As a result, among the many who saw the film this weekend, a good chunk chose the 4D experience—and they’re sharing their reviews online, both of excitement and warning.
Let’s just say that you may get wet. Here’s how people are describing their experience on social media:
Twisters in 4DX inspires “before and after” TikTok trend
People on TikTok are also sharing what they looked like when they first showed up to the theater and what they looked like leaving the 4DX experience. It’s… something:
@stephanieandchris iykyk 😭🤭 twisters was such a good movie but the 4dx doesnt play 🌪️ @Regal #Twisters #TwisterMovie #4DX #Relatable #RegalMovieTheaters #Regal4DX #Couple #Boyfriend ♬ Ain’t In Kansas Anymore (From Twisters: The Album) – Miranda Lambert
@addiejbabay ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️twisters made us very wet@Koda Steadham @michaela @ashlyn_r17 ♬ original sound – addie j
@realmousevibes We survived an F5 tonight #Twisters #twistersmovie #4dx @4DX ♬ original sound – ✌🏽 Mouse Vibes ✌🏽
@ingridscity welppp at least the water was broken in my row #regal #regalcinemas #twisters #twister #4dx #4dxexperience @Regal Cinemas™️ @twistersmovie ♬ original sound – ingrid
As for the many references to the Twister ride, indeed, there used to be a ride at Universal Studios Florida called Twister…Ride It Out. (It has since been replaced with, I kid you not, a Jimmy Fallon ride.)
So yeah, seems harrowing, if just for the carpet of wet popcorn covering the floors by the end. Still, I salute the brave souls who chose to Twist in 4D.
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.