Here’s what the ‘Suits’ cast is up to five years after the finale aired

Suits is one of those shows that someone is always discovering. Pairing an amazing ensemble cast with a solid run and some really fun and twisty storylines, there’s a lot to love about the gang at Pearson Hardman.

Suits cast: five years later

It’s hard to believe the show’s nine-season run ended five years ago. So much has happened since then. If you’re wondering what’s happened to the Suits cast, here’s what they’ve been up to since the show concluded.

Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter)

Gabriel Macht was beloved as the rough-around-the-edges Harvey Specter throughout the show’s run. He has focused on his life outside of acting since Suits‘ end. Aside from appearing in an episode of the spin-off series, Pearson, he has no other acting credits or projects in the works.

He’s got no shame in his association with the show, however, appearing with co-stars Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty in an appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards.

In his personal life, Macht is married to actress Jacinda Barrett, with whom he shares two kids.

Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross)

Patrick J. Adams received a lot of attention, including a SAG award nomination, for playing Mike Ross. The loveable screw-up trying to make things right served as a main character in the show’s first seven seasons and had a recurring role through the final season.

Since Suits, Adams has appeared in TV projects, including The Right Stuff, A League of Their Own, and Plan B. He also has done a few filmes and a number of podcast series.

Adams is married to actress Troian Bellisario. The couple share two children.

Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen)

Every office needs a woman who knows it all and can handle it all to keep everyone in that line. At Pearson Hardman, that was Donna Paulsen, and Sarah Rafferty portrayed her perfectly. Since Suits, she’s been booked and busy, appearing in Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Med, and My Life with the Walter Boys.

In her life off camera, Rafferty is married to Aleksanteri Olli-Pekka Seppälä, with whom she shares two children.

Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson)

After marveling as the iconic Jessica Pearson, Gina Torres took the character to her one-season spin-off series, Pearson. She also served as producer. After she moved on from the character, Torres has done it all—TV, film, and video games.

Torres has appeared on a number of TV shows, as well as voicing animated characters for television and video games. Most recently, she’s begun a stint on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt)

Rick Hoffman shined in Suits as the diabolical but sweet Louis Litt. The talented actor followed up his run on the show with a role as Dr. Swerlow on Billions. He also appeared in a holiday slasher, aptly named Thanksgiving.

Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane)

Honestly, what hasn’t happened to Meghan Markle since her time as the legally savvy, big-hearted dreamer Rachel Zane? The Suits cast have all seen their stars rise, but none quite like Markle. The role marked the end of her acting career but the beginning of a much bigger role—as the Duchess of Sussex.

Since marrying Prince Harry, Markle has had a complicated road. She’s been subject to a disgusting amount of public scrutiny, sustained irreparable damage to her family, and even questioned the value of her own life in her lowest lows.

At her best, however, Markle has charmed and inspired the masses, speaking to important issues that were close to her heart before her life as a royal. She’s worked quietly but voraciously for a number of causes, as well as being a mom to two little ones.

While she’s no longer acting, you can view Harry & Meghan on Netflix to get your fill. Most recently, Meghan has launched a new company dubbed American Riviera Orchard that plans to sell jams.

