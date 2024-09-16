Steve-O decides not to get breast implants after profound discussion with a stranger: ‘I missed the mark’

Jackass has been in our lives for a good while now. Ever since 2000, the franchise has produced TV series, spinoffs, films, and countless other vehicles for stunt and prank bodily madness.

And as any fans of the Jackass franchise will tell you, there’s nothing its titular Jackasses will not do. Well, almost nothing.

Steve-O’s plans to get D-cup implants

Earlier this summer, Jackass original Steve-O (born Stephen Glover) had announced his intention to get breast implants. Why? Why else? For pranks of course!

“I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise,” he said on the July 3 episode of the X5 podcast, “and then revealing who I actually am.” It’s a level of commitment that he described as “quintessentially Steve-O.”

The plan was to get D-cups for his Super Dummy Tour before having them removed two-months later. As on July, Steve-O had even booked an appointment with a surgeon.

babe wake up steve-o cancelled his breast implants — norah (@noryiaaa) September 15, 2024

However, people, like prank plans, can evolve.

Steve-O cancels breast implant surgery

This weekend, Steve-O announced that the plan was off. On the day of the planned procedure, Steve-O had a chance encounter with a transgender person. The two had a conversation, which led Steve-O to realize that he “missed the mark” on the idea.

“On the day that the scheduled surgery was supposed to happen, I was checking out at the supermarket,” Steve-O told Consequence. “And the person ringing up my groceries was evidently transgender, and it struck me as a sign from the universe. So I asked the transgender person if I could run something by them, and I had a conversation with this person that had a profound impact on me.”

Steve-O continued, “I knew what my motivation was, I knew what my intention was, and it wasn’t to be hurtful to anybody. I was just trying to get laughs. I had done a bunch of workshop shows to test out material, and I had a number of trans people come to me after the shows to voice support for [the stunt]. And I think some people would’ve been okay with it, and some people wouldn’t have. It would’ve been a mixed bag.”

imagine being the girl that got clocked at the supermarket by Steve-O and then had to talk him out of getting breast implants https://t.co/sBlyIPwj71 — dorothy (@hiisteriia) September 14, 2024

Steve-O explained that he “didn’t really have any dedicated meetings or conversations” while planning the stunt, “because I didn’t really feel that I had to. But I just feel like the universe put this encounter before me, and ultimately I decided that the universe had intervened.”

Steve-O agrees, he “missed the mark”

Evidently, the conversation opened Steve-O’s eyes to the oppression faced by the trans community. “I thought about it in a way that I hadn’t before, where you know, wow, maybe it’s not all fun and games. Especially the pranks. Like, I would’ve considered it to be better footage if I was to be beaten up at the motorcycle rally. And just having that mentality was very flawed, because ultimately it would be an exercise in celebrating violence against trans people. At least, it would be interpreted that way by some, and when it was put to me that way, I thought, wow, maybe I missed the mark on that one.”

Steve-O concludes, “I think it’s a very valuable trait to be able to admit when you’ve got things wrong.”

this is cool but also im laughing at the thought of like being at the grocery store and then steve-o comes up and clocks me and asks me for my opinion on him getting breast implants https://t.co/TGclUfsGSQ — lucyfree 🦋 (@_lucyfree) September 13, 2024

Steve-O’s Super Dummy Tour begins Oct. 4 in Tucson, and will actually feature footage from his doctor’s consultation visits, as well as an explanation of the aftermath.

