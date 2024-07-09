Hands cheersing margaritas

corners74/Shutterstock (Licensed)

Couple’s unique way of drinking margaritas at Rodeo Mexican restaurant goes viral

At least he, uh…used a funnel?

Photo of Anna Good 

Anna Good

Pop Culture

Have you seen the Rodeo Mexican restaurant video yet? There are many reasons why restaurants would want to go viral. A celebrity endorsement, a sweet proposal of marriage, the unique food they serve…but not all restaurants are so lucky, as the Rodeo Mexican restaurant in Waycross, Georgia now has the dubious title of being the place a guy drank a margarita out of a woman’s bum. Yes, you read that correctly.

What happened at the Rodeo Mexican restaurant?

The Mexican restaurant in question is in a small, southeast Georgia town called Waycross, population 13.7K and sinking. Rodeo is supposed to be a family-friendly restaurant, but the semi-explicit viral video is anything but that. 

The viral videos appear to have originated on Snapchat and shows a woman bent over a booth at the Mexican restaurant while a man prepares to pour an entire margarita where it doesn’t belong.

The whole scenario is entirely too explicit for a place purporting itself to be a family-friendly restaurant, and people took to social media to laugh at the whole situation or clutch their pearls, depending on their disposition.

Reactions on social media to the Rodeo Mexican restaurant video

Facebook user Pam Paolantonio tagged the restaurant as she posted, “Rodeo Mexican Restaurant-Waycross I have enjoyed dining in your restaurant for many years, celebrated many birthdays there. Enjoyed your margaritas.”

She went on, “I am far from a prude,  but I have never been more disgusted in my life by the video of those people acting like animals in your restaurant. Yes I have seen the video and I know the name of the server in said video. I have also watched the quality of food and service decline over the years, with this incident being the final straw, I will be taking my business elsewhere.”

Screenshot of a Facebook post. The text reads, 'Rodeo Mexican Restaurant-Waycross You can try to limit comments about what happened at your restaurant. However the TRUTH is everyone that was on the clock should be fired. You manager on duty cannot say they didn't know what was going on, and neither can the dining room staff. At minimum one employee saw what was going on. Guaranteed they told others, and others saw what was going on out of sight is the video. Rest assured no one from my family will ever stop or visit your restaurant since it is apparent this kind of conduct is allowed to happen. The police should have been called BEFORE these idiots left. Truly disgusting.'
Jack Burgin Jr/Facebook

Padoki Davis, meanwhile, wrote, “If you been to rodeos Mexican restaurant in Waycross,Ga and you have had pink eye you may be able to join a clA$$ action lawsuit. 😂😂”

Many people found the entire situation hilarious, but it got to the point that the restaurant had to put out a statement and limit comments on their posts, going through to delete many as well. 

Statement from the Rodeo restaurant in black and white about the couple who engaged in NSFW behavior at their restaurant.
Jack Burgin Jr/Facebook

Someone has gone so far as to capitalize on the restaurant’s newfound infamy, making baseball caps with artwork that reads, “I got my margarita mudslide @ Rodeo’s in Waycross, GA.”

A black hat with a brown leather patch on it that reads, 'I got my margarita mudslide @ Rodeo's in Waycross, GA.'
J-Kash/Facebook

Folks over on TikTok are entirely too amused about the situation, and TikToker @ed_in_burgh shared his color commentary while covering up the more explicit parts of the video from the Rodeo restaurant, greenscreened in the back of his video. He wrote in the caption, “two unruly patrons at Rodeo’s Mexican restaurant in the small town of Waycross, Georgia went viral after video emerged of them demonstrating a novel way of serving Margaritas, resulting in uproar from the Waycross townsfolk and prompting the restaurant to issue a formal statement addressing the incident.”

Screenshot of a TikTok video with a blurry greenscreened video background. The man in front of the video looks bemused and the text, 'Stinko de Mayo' is in the overlay.
J-Kash/Facebook

As entertaining as many people think this viral moment is, it certainly isn’t sanitary, and one has to wonder just how many margaritas the unruly pair had before it even crossed their minds to try a stunt like this.

@ed_in_burgh

two unruly patrons at Rodeo’s Mexican restaurant in the small town of Waycross, Georgia went viral after video emerged of them demonstrating a novel way of serving Margaritas, resulting in uproar from the Waycross townsfolk and prompting the restaurant to issue a formal statement addressing the incident #fyp #breakingnews #funnynews #viralvideo #viral #georgia #margarita #hawktua #funny #weirdnews #tequilashot #drunk

♬ La Cucaracha – Mexican Independence Mariachi Players
Share this article

*First Published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot