Couple’s unique way of drinking margaritas at Rodeo Mexican restaurant goes viral

Have you seen the Rodeo Mexican restaurant video yet? There are many reasons why restaurants would want to go viral. A celebrity endorsement, a sweet proposal of marriage, the unique food they serve…but not all restaurants are so lucky, as the Rodeo Mexican restaurant in Waycross, Georgia now has the dubious title of being the place a guy drank a margarita out of a woman’s bum. Yes, you read that correctly.

What happened at the Rodeo Mexican restaurant?

The Mexican restaurant in question is in a small, southeast Georgia town called Waycross, population 13.7K and sinking. Rodeo is supposed to be a family-friendly restaurant, but the semi-explicit viral video is anything but that.

The viral videos appear to have originated on Snapchat and shows a woman bent over a booth at the Mexican restaurant while a man prepares to pour an entire margarita where it doesn’t belong.

The whole scenario is entirely too explicit for a place purporting itself to be a family-friendly restaurant, and people took to social media to laugh at the whole situation or clutch their pearls, depending on their disposition.

Reactions on social media to the Rodeo Mexican restaurant video

Facebook user Pam Paolantonio tagged the restaurant as she posted, “Rodeo Mexican Restaurant-Waycross I have enjoyed dining in your restaurant for many years, celebrated many birthdays there. Enjoyed your margaritas.”

She went on, “I am far from a prude, but I have never been more disgusted in my life by the video of those people acting like animals in your restaurant. Yes I have seen the video and I know the name of the server in said video. I have also watched the quality of food and service decline over the years, with this incident being the final straw, I will be taking my business elsewhere.”

Padoki Davis, meanwhile, wrote, “If you been to rodeos Mexican restaurant in Waycross,Ga and you have had pink eye you may be able to join a clA$$ action lawsuit. 😂😂”

Many people found the entire situation hilarious, but it got to the point that the restaurant had to put out a statement and limit comments on their posts, going through to delete many as well.

Someone has gone so far as to capitalize on the restaurant’s newfound infamy, making baseball caps with artwork that reads, “I got my margarita mudslide @ Rodeo’s in Waycross, GA.”

Folks over on TikTok are entirely too amused about the situation, and TikToker @ed_in_burgh shared his color commentary while covering up the more explicit parts of the video from the Rodeo restaurant, greenscreened in the back of his video. He wrote in the caption, “two unruly patrons at Rodeo’s Mexican restaurant in the small town of Waycross, Georgia went viral after video emerged of them demonstrating a novel way of serving Margaritas, resulting in uproar from the Waycross townsfolk and prompting the restaurant to issue a formal statement addressing the incident.”

As entertaining as many people think this viral moment is, it certainly isn’t sanitary, and one has to wonder just how many margaritas the unruly pair had before it even crossed their minds to try a stunt like this.