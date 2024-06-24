MMA fighter Lukas Bukovaz proposes to his girlfriend after losing a match, gets rejected

Sometimes you just have one of those days, you know? One moment, you’re getting your ass absolutely handed to you in a cage match. Then you think, “I know what would give me a lift: proposing to my lady love, my one, my all.”

So after everyone just watched you completely eat it, you draw even more attention to yourself, drop to a knee and propose to your girlfriend, who is sure to say yes, right? Otherwise, why would you do it? If you weren’t 1000% sure, why would you do it in front of all these people? WHY?!

Anyway, MMA fighter Lukas Bukovaz had one of those days this weekend. Fresh after losing the Clash of the Stars event in his native Czech Republic, Bukovaz kneeled in front of his girlfriend before the excited Fortuna Arena crowd in Prague.

How’d it go? Is this one of those classic MMA happily ever afters we’re always reading about as kids?

MMA fighter proposed to his girlfriend after a loss and got rejected in front of 20,000 fans 😅 pic.twitter.com/KcsFuCdJ7Y — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 23, 2024

Yeah, naw. “Based on everything that’s happened, I think probably not,” she said in Czech, as the crowd quickly reacted accordingly and Bukovaz stared blankly at the floor. She then explains to the crowd that Bukovaz had cheated on her with another lady. Big yikes, Lukas. Big ol’ yikes.

There’s no confirmation, but I can assume directly after this Bukovaz slipped on a banana peel, crashed into a wedding cake, tripped out a window, and landed in an open bed truck full of whoopie cushions.

Did the internet have some takes? You bet they did, dear reader. You bet they did. And some were more sympathetic than others.

Why would you propose after a loss? — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) June 23, 2024

Bro went 0-2 in the same night😭 pic.twitter.com/IQ8iXrmDYN — Brad (@BradHeat) June 23, 2024

2 L’s Back To Back Has To Be A Crime pic.twitter.com/lPH3nOCeh5 — Lord Bugz (@Bugzvii) June 23, 2024

Nah brueh that’s crazy tell him no in private don’t humiliate him like that in public🤧 — Sebastrigol (@Sebastrigol) June 23, 2024

Jesus, back to back KO’s 😥lengthy time off required — SW FIGHT HUB (@swfighthub) June 23, 2024

a woman who loves you only when you are happy and runs away from you when you are suffering is not the right choice, the family should find a woman who will love you sincerely. pic.twitter.com/5HwZgEzZIp — Stüpidö!!! 🍓🍓🍓 (@Am_stupido) June 24, 2024

Right here. This frame.



This is when my man's heart just went KRRRKKKTK pic.twitter.com/GmfnpfFPLw — Hooks (@ElGrandePadre3) June 24, 2024

So yeah, the lesson seems to be don’t lose cage matches then propose publicly to an iffy party. A true teachable moment for our guy Lukas.

