5 times Mark Zuckerberg proved to be really, really obsessed with the Roman Empire

Mark Zuckerberg thinks more about the Roman Empire than anyone you know.

What’s the first thing you think of when you see, hear, or picture the Zuck? Probably that he is an odd fellow. Granted, being among the richest humans on earth isn’t the ideal scenario for grounding an individual.

Still, at least Zuckerberg’s quirks are varied and fairly banal (not referencing any other billionaires here). Take, for instance, his deep, unwavering obsession with the Roman Empire.

Mark Zuckerberg loves the Roman Empire

Oh, did you not realize Zuck is a huge Roman Empire stan? Like, among the biggest currently living? ‘Tis true, dear reader.

Many jokes have been made on social media and elsewhere about men being unable to stop thinking about the Roman Empire. Heck, even SNL did a song about it last season.

However, these Roman Empire “thinkers abouters” are just that. Zuck is a doer. A man of action. A man of ambition.

Here are a few ways in which Mark Zuckerberg is truly committed to the “obsessed with the Roman Empire” game.

1. His 40th birthday T-shirt

For his 40th birthday, Zuckerberg appeared in an Instagram post wearing a shirt reading “Carthago delenda est.” The phrase on the shirt translates to “Carthage must be destroyed.” The phrase has been long used by Zuck as a call to arms for Facebook, with Carthage in this case being Google.

Not in my wildest dreams would I have predicted Mark Zuckerberg would one day show up in a photo shoot in great shape with a gold chain and a shirt that says, “Carthage must be destroyed” in Latin pic.twitter.com/H8wXlIKuzY — Austen Allred (@Austen) May 15, 2024

The Latin quote is attributed to Cato the Elder, who famously hated Rome’s rival Carthage. The phrase should also be familiar to anyone moderately online, as it’s often used in memes. So a T-shirt—okay, cool. Pretty normal. Let us press on.

2. He had a giant Roman-style sculpture of his wife made in his backyard

This year, get your lady what she really wants for her birthday: a massive Romanesque statue of her likeness installed in your backyard.

Earlier this week, Zuck unveiled this gift for his wife Priscilla Chan. It’s an impressive piece of work, made by Daniel Arsham, that feels like a gift that’s a little bit for you too, Mark.

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” wrote Zuck.

Mark Zuckerberg had a giant statue of his wife created and installed in their yard



“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” pic.twitter.com/AETCDLqPbb — What's Up News (@thisiswhatsup13) August 13, 2024

The enthusiastic coffee sip by Chan drives home just how well this gift seems to have landed. Still, this is the sort of kooky billionaire act we can all get behind.

i fear zuck is the only billionaire doing this stuff correctly which is crazy https://t.co/f3CqCNDswK — Lolo (@LolOverruled) August 14, 2024

3. His honeymoon was located in Rome

This seems like a good time to mention that the Zuckerbergs’ honeymoon took place in, you guessed it—Rome! Of course.

At the time, he and his new wife Priscilla made headlines for eating meals at McDonald’s during their stay.

Who goes to Rome and eats McDonalds if all choices? Apparently Mark Zuckerberg & his newly wed wife do #GastroBlasphemy pic.twitter.com/rMmPIk3U — Joey Boots (@JoeyBoots) May 29, 2012

Mark Zuckerberg and bride eating McDonalds? Splurge a little! You're on your honeymoon in Rome! — ThingsThatMakeUGoHm (@KaylaWildflower) May 31, 2012

"Regular Guy" Mark Zuckerberg eatimg McDonalds while on honeymoon in ITALY! — Eddie Panta (@EDI_NYC) May 30, 2012

4. He keeps naming his children after Roman emperors

Okay, we’ve officially taken a turn, folks.

In May 2023, with the birth of Zuck’s third child, what started as a cute quirk has officially become a troubling pattern. The baby’s name? Aurelia. It’s a nice name but it just happens to be one shared by the mother of Julius Caesar. However, it seems the name in this case is a specific reference to Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius.

Before you look it up, yes, the Zuckerbergs’ first daughter is named Maxima (a reference to emperor Magnus Maximus) and their second daughter is named August in reference to Augustus Caesar, who Zuck has referred to as among the “most fascinating” figures throughout history.

It all begs one question: is Priscilla getting any say in this?!

But speaking of Augustus Caesar…

5. He might actually think he’s Augustus Caesar

Finally, we have an explanation for the hair—oh, the hair. Part of Mark Zuckerberg’s signature look is his very um, distinctive haircut. You’d think a guy of his means could afford something more than a Supercuts for his ‘do.

However, the aesthetic decision appears to be very much on purpose.

If you ever wondered why Zuckerberg has that fuckass haircut it's because he believes he's the reincarnation of Roman Emperor Augustus pic.twitter.com/jjC72oNgu7 — Pyramid Chad (@pyrameadhead) January 13, 2024

Yup. The hair was meant to emulate his buddy Augustus, who Zuck has long seen as being a figure whose life path parallels his own…for better or worse. You see, Augustus is seen as bringing Rome from a republic to an empire, bringing about peace, and making constitutional and financial reforms that led to huge popularity.

How did I only just realise that Zuckerberg's hairstyle is the classic Julius Caesar? pic.twitter.com/KqLY5VVyVB — Giovanni Tiso (@gtiso) October 28, 2019

“What are the trade-offs in that?” Zuckerberg said in a 2018 New Yorker profile. “On the one hand, world peace is a long-term goal that people talk about today. Two hundred years feels unattainable.” On the other hand, he stated, “That didn’t come for free, and he had to do certain things.”

zuck actually has a huge rome obsession. he used to intentionally get the "caesar cut". he spent his honeymoon in rome visiting ancient sites. he named his second daughter "august." https://t.co/4jLajoE4fE pic.twitter.com/3mk4c8Xbf1 — QuoProQuid (@TNOQuoProQuid) May 16, 2024

Now, if that isn’t some Ozymandias-esque supervillain speak, I don’t know what is. Let’s hope Zuck’s Augustus ambitions start and end with the haircut.

