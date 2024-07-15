‘Do you think they feel responsible?’: A user on X blames late-night hosts for Trump shooting attempt, gets absolutely dunked on

Hey everyone, something happened this weekend! Not only did something happen, that thing that happened brought out the absolute worst and dumbest takes in everyone.

Even those who you’d expect bad/dumb takes from took it as an opportunity to hone and improve their bad/dumb takes skills. It’s a discipline and drive for constant improvement you just have to admire. Jordan-esque, some might say.

X user blames Trump shooting on late-night hosts

Anyway, one of the gold standards of weekend dumb takes was a user on X, who blamed the thing that happened on…these guys:

Do you think they feel responsible? pic.twitter.com/amhPElOpKT — Mart (@Martposting) July 13, 2024

Yes, this guy’s blaming a 20-year-old getting radicalized and going rogue on our current slew of suit-and-tie late-night hosts, including practicing Catholic Stephen Colbert and water balloon game aficionado and giggler Jimmy Fallon.

You just have to shake your head and admire the human spirit sometimes.

The internet responds (with laughter)

Rightfully, the internet roasted harder than Kenny Rogers.

No one is trying to assassinate the president because they were radicalized by Jimmy Fallon, bro. https://t.co/5mYh5QxgAZ — THE KING OF NIHILISM (@amazingatheist) July 14, 2024

Guy who gets radicalized from jimmy fallon https://t.co/R7BaQ37IDa — Avery🇵🇸 (@SYoverrater) July 14, 2024

Impressionable young 38 year olds watching Jimmy Kimmel https://t.co/YEh6VrhQpe pic.twitter.com/oknXmvmRFl — Foldimin (@Fodimin) July 15, 2024

This is really funny because Fallon goes out of his way to not be political on his show https://t.co/LSVg9E0O2A — Jon Lenin (@JonTheCommunist) July 14, 2024

If you think the shooter was inspired by a Seth Meyers dialogue, then you might be legally mentally challenged https://t.co/guFcK30n5b — Kellen (@Krush59) July 14, 2024

Mmm, now that’s some good roastin’. I wonder what the dumbest take will be tomorrow! It’s a dumb take gold rush out there, folks, and we’re all rich as dukes!

