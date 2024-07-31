‘Lack of talent, lazy’: Simone Biles shades MyKayla Skinner after winning gold, gets blocked

If you missed the caption in Simone Biles’s gold-winning Instagram post, it included a dig at a former Olympic teammate who said the team had a “lack of talent, lazy.” How did we get here?

There are a few absolutes in life—you know, just rules to always follow unless you’re a real sucka. These include such common sense as “don’t attempt to breathe underwater,” “don’t challenge a bear to a slap fight,” and, of course, “don’t doubt the 2024 Team USA women’s gymnastics team’s work ethic.”

Sadly, MyKayla Skinner missed that last one.

MyKayla Skinner disses USA Olympic gymnastics team

The retired 27-year-old gymnast took to YouTube in late June to express her opinions. “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be. I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner said, adding that she probably could have made the team if she competed. Sure, Jan.

The comments made the rounds and eventually led to MyKayla mayking a half-hearted apology, but it was too late. Without specifically mentioning MyKayla, Simone posted on Threads on July 3rd that “not everyone needs a mic and a platform.”

Even Simone’s mom saw the thing…

Whoa. She really said that out loud and posted it. That's something…. — Gina Chiles (@gina_chiles) July 4, 2024

Simone Biles fires back—and gets blocked

Well, after Team USA won the gold last night, Simone Biles seemingly threw some further shade MyKayla’s way, posting a photo on Instagram of the winning team with the caption simply, “lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions.”

That is some Olympic gold-level shade, for sure. However, the saga continued today, as social media learned that MyKayla blocked Simone on socials, as evidenced by Jordan Chiles’ Instagram stories.

mykayla blocked simone lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/7RLyZBSb03 — carmen 🍉 (@eythorasfloor) July 31, 2024

Real mature, MyKayla!

oop I’ve been blocked 👀🫢😂 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

Social media reacts

Needless to say, social media users are here for the drama.

How can we expect the rest of the Olympics to live up to this storyline? We just can’t, that’s how.