Kim Kardashian has dropped a Christmas song cover, murmuring Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” over an artsy, lo-fi music video. In the music video, Kim crawls through a house full of odd characters doing strange things. It’s what might result from prompting an AI program with “A David Lynch Christmas starring Kim Kardashian.”

Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis directed the music video, which features a surprise ending with an appearance by Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin as Santa Claus.

What is in the Kim Kardashian ‘Santa Baby’ video?

The music video for Kim’s version of “Santa Baby” is filmed as though by a busted camcorder from the 1980s, which distorts and struggles to focus as the Kardashian crawls in a blonde wig through a series of bizarre scenes.

Kim Kardashian has released her own cover of ‘Santa Baby’ with a short film.



pic.twitter.com/6OeHCvHcYB — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 23, 2024

A Christmas elf eats cereal on the kitchen counter near businessmen yelling on landlines. Models in lingerie play Twister next to the Virgin Mary and her donkey. An old lady butchers the Christmas tree with gardening shears while men warm their hands in a trashcan fire just outside. A woman in an American flag bikini swims in a long fish tank. Someone shaves a boy’s head near two people rubbing a person in a reindeer costume.

Finally, at the end, Kim finds her way to Santa’s lap. The camera pans up to reveal that Santa is also filming the chaos with his camcorder until he lowers it to reveal that he is Culkin.

The only constant in the video is cash, which falls from the ceiling and litters the floor as elves attempt to vacuum it up while others count it on the couch next to other Kardashians.

When did Kim record ‘Santa Baby’?

According to Variety, Kim Kardashian first recorded this breathy version of “Santa Baby” during season 3 of the reality show The Kardashians, which aired between May and July of 2023. Blink 182 drummer and Kim’s brother-in-law Travis Barker produced the cover, which may or may not be the same one that appeared in this new music video.

It’s been just shy of 14 years since Kim’s last music video premiered for the song “Jam (Turn It Up),” released on Dec. 31, 2010. Certain negative reviews may have put her off making music for a while, especially after Jim Farber of the Daily News called her the “worst singer in the reality TV universe.”

The internet reacts to Kim’s ‘Santa Baby’ cover

Is the video high art or tasteless garbage? Is it pretentious or something that everyone would have loved if made by Bjork? Is Kim Kardashian having fun or should we be worried about her? Is this the most important to happen this week or should we just go back to drinking eggnog?

Reactions from viewers have been extremely mixed. Perhaps the most common review is some version of “what the heck” and/or pondering how much drugs went into making this spectacle.

I hate wealthy ppl so much. This is shit from a butt. https://t.co/1qS2FXBwcm — Loverboy (@Vilstars07) December 23, 2024 @ab00xx/X

kim kardashian santa baby video pic.twitter.com/ygqMpp4Snf — Blizzy (@blizzy_mcguire) December 24, 2024

